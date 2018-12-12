Menu
PREPARED: Rainbow Beach Holiday Village manager Annette Cochrane is expecting an influx of holiday makers this season.
Tourism operators in Cooloola prepare for busy season ahead

Philippe Coquerand
12th Dec 2018 3:43 PM
COOLOOLA Coast tourism operators are concerned heavy rainfall this weekend could impact numbers for the start of the school holidays.

Despite damp conditions at Rainbow Beach last weekend, plenty of people were out and about enjoying a day at the beach, going fishing and visiting the local shops.

Rainbow Beach Tourist Information Centre owner Sam Mitchell said people's spending tended to change when it rained.

Owner of the Rainbow Beach Tourist Centre Sam Mitchell.
"Weather has an effect on the spending, the numbers remain the same but people are very reluctant to buy things,” Mr Mitchell said.

"Every year it's massive right from Boxing Day through to New Year's. We see an influx of people visit Rainbow Beach, it's the biggest season of the year.”

The Plantation resort has 107 bookings for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Manager Rachael Makauskas said there are still 12 rooms available.

"They're fully self-contained units and they are available prior to December 26, and after that, our availability is quite limited, but there will still be rooms available,” she said.

"A lot of our bookings are done a year in advance, so we have the regular clients who enjoy coming up for the holidays.

"The rain has been a bit of relief as it's been quite hot up until now, and it's helped regenerate the area.

Rainbow Beach Holiday Village manager Annette Cochrane said the weather this year had been "crazy” with heat waves and fires.

"Between now and December 22 we have quite a few availabilities, so for those who haven't made a booking, you can still book,” she said.

Rainbow Getaway has 60 bookings from December 22 until January 7.

They still have a couple of units available around New Year.

The Gympie region is expecting rainfall from Friday until Monday, with up to 100mm possible as ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen reforms and heads down the coast.

