Tourism heavyweights want their voices heard

THREE tourism heavyweights are seeking a further term on the Tourism Tropical North Queensland board.

Cairns Airport chief executive Norris Carter, who also is deputy chairman, will accept a reappointment, Skyrail managing director Craig Pocock will seek re-election as a general director and Paronella Park owner Mark Evans will vie to represent the southern sector again.

Cairns Airport CEO Norris Carter.

Also retiring as per TTNQ's constitution are Sam Ferguson of Destination Cairns (general director) and Skybury's Paul Fagg, who is the appointed Tablelands/remote area zone director.

Mr Carter was appointed by the board two years ago and his term lasts until the AGM on October 18.

He said he would accept an invitation from the board to serve another term.

Managing Director of Skyrail Craig Pocock.

Mr Pocock said he had "thoroughly enjoyed the privilege of representing the peak tourism body in our region".

"I'm confident I can continue to provide skills and expertise that will add value during what is shaping-up to be a couple of very important years for our sector here in the Far North," he said.

Mr Evans said he had enjoyed being part of the TTNQ board".

Paronella Park owners Mark and Judy Evans.

"It's important to have representation from all areas of Tropical North Queensland on the board and I have been proud to represent the Cassowary Coast region for the past year," he said.

TTNQ chairwoman Wendy Morris has another year of her three-year term to complete.

Nominations close Friday.