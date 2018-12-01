Menu
Stunning Rainbow Beach
Rainbow Beach
Tourism, business leaders beg Gympie council to listen

Shelley Strachan
by
1st Dec 2018 12:01 AM
WITH tourism growing at twice the rate of any other industry in the Gympie region, tourism and business leaders say they want to be engaged in the Gympie Regional Council's tourism paper discussion as an industry collective.

Business and tourism leaders from across the region are calling for an opportunity to work as a collective with the council to collaboratively provide input into the tourism discussion paper and help define the future direction for the Gympie Region, something the current process does not provide for.

A council spokesman said last night the council would be happy to engage with the collective.

Tony Goodman, president elect of the new Gympie Chamber of Commerce.
Tony Goodman, president elect of the new Gympie Chamber of Commerce.

"Industry leaders are providing council an opportunity to add an essential layer of consultation at an industry level,” Mary Valley Inc secretary Jan Watt said yesterday.

Rainbow Beach Commerce and Tourism Association chairman Mark Beech said he supported the industry engagement concept.

Gympie Chamber of Commerce president elect Tony Goodman also threw his support behind an industry level collective engagement.

Mary Valley Chamber of Commerce chairwoman Janelle Parker said:

"Collective industry consultation can only be a positive when looking at supporting sustainability of businesses in the region.

"Valuable tourism marketing is being undertaken in the sub-regions, it would be a valuable process to engage with those working for the benefit of the region in relation to the discussion paper and tourism as a whole in the formation of any strategic tourism direction for Gympie council.

Mark Beech
Mark Beech

"Tourism touches everybody and impacts a majority of businesses directly or indirectly - tourism is everybody's business. If this process is done well, both residents and visitors will benefit through the development of the level of our livability.”

Mary Valley Inc chairwoman Julie Worth said:

"There are amazing opportunities for the Gympie region with 2.2 million people living just two hours drive away from Gympie.”

Julie Worth
Julie Worth

At the recent DestinationQ State Tourism Conference, she said it was highlighted that the latest trend in tourism was people looking to escape the city life.

"We have that 'Escape to Nature' - be it the bush or the beach,” she said.

