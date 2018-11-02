Tourism brings 499k visitors to Gympie, $221m, 39% growth

GYMPIE Regional Council is calling for ideas to grow the region's $221 million tourist industry.

Last year 499,000 visitors (mainly domestic) contributed $221 million to the local economy.

Over the last 10 years, domestic visitors to the Gympie region increased by 39 per cent; almost double that of Queensland's entire tourism growth rates, which grew by 20 per cent over the same period.

Mary Valley Heritage Rail at Gympie Station Craig Warhurst

The Gympie region is also outperforming many Queensland regions in attracting international visitors from UK and Germany (12,000 and 10,000 visitors respectively).

The Gympie Region Tourism Discussion Paper, endorsed by council last month, is now online for public display and comment at gympie.qld.gov.au /haveyoursay.

The paper takes an in-depth look at facts, data and observations on what's working in the region's favour and what could be improved upon to increase overnight visitor expenditure across the region.

Borumba Dam from the air (circa early 1970s). State Libraries Queensland

It considers both immediate and long-term tourism solutions, capitalising on the region's 'heritage' status, removing distasteful highway signage, enhancing the town's view of the Mary River and promoting the region as a premier wedding destination are all considered as options.

For those without internet access, the council will also be holding drop-in sessions:

Gympie City: Wednesday, November 14, 10am-12 noon, Level 1 Committee Room, Gympie Town Hall

Kilkivan/Goomeri: Thursday, November 15, 10am-12noon, Board Room, Council offices, Kilkivan

Mary Valley Country: Tuesday, November 20, 10am-12 noon, Imbil Library, Imbil

Cooloola Coast - Tuesday, November 27, 10am-12noon, Tin Can Bay Library, Tin Can Bay

The paper is part of an ongoing body of work being undertaken by the council's tourism arm, Destination Gympie Region.

Submissions will be open until November 30.

For those who cannot access a computer, a copy of the paper and hard-copy feedback forms are available to be filled out at Council's Customer Contact point (Town Hall, 2 Caledonian Hill).