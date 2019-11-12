Tourism award win for MV Rattler

The Mary Valley Rattler has won silver at the Queensland Tourism Awards for New Tourism Business.

MEDIA RELEASE: THE Queensland tourism industry recognised the accomplishments of the State’s most extraordinary tourism operators and individuals at the 2019 Queensland Tourism Awards on Friday.

Mary Valley Rattler general manager Mike Green was in attendance at the awards ceremony.

“I am very proud to formally announce our Silver award at the Queensland Tourism Awards.

“The Mary Valley Rattler entered into the category of new Tourism Business awards last August,” Mr Green said.

“We were only operational for just over 10 months when we submitted our application.

“At this year’s awards we were awarded second place in our category by an independent panel of judges. I am proud to be part of this great tourism experience and to be a part of this great team.

“Everyone associated with this community owned experience has a right to smile as this award places the Gympie region on the state map as far as a tourist destination.

“I would like to thank the volunteer board members and the 100 or so volunteers who all provide so much energy to make this experience a reality, without their ongoing support this experience would not operate.

“I would also like to thank the staff and employees who ensure that we operate in a safe and compliant manner and help convert new ideas into new guest experiences.

“One of these ideas was to introduce a train service on Tuesday.

“This idea then organically grew into a tasting train which will highlight the local produce of the region. I am really excited about this new service and look forward to the success of this new product.

“We have also introduced a new VIP footplate experience which allows our guests to get up and close with our drivers and experience a return trip on the footplate,” Mr Green said.

As well as taking out the Silver award in the State Tourism Awards, The Mary Valley Rattler was a finalist in the inaugural Grey Nomad Awards.