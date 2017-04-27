Touring musicians playing the classics on the road to Gympie

THERE'S an enduring power to classical music, with the power to move or inspire millions even hundreds of years after the music was first written and performed.

It's what drives the performers from Chamber Philharmonia Cologne, making the trip down under in June for a series of special concerts.

Cologne in Germany is a name synonymous with excellence in classical music, and the tour will have these incredibly talented performers deliver a rousing show for Gympie audiences.

Taking advantage of the wealth of talent available in the city, the chamber has accrued a rotating cast of outstanding musicians to fill its ranks.

With a motto of "Classical music, the world over”, the group's aim is to inspire as many people as possible across all generations to enjoy this music.

The group, which has gained a dedicated and passionate following tours constantly, performing around 300 times a year around the world every

year.

Finding themselves at home all over the world, the chamber tours regularly in Australia, New Zealand and across Europe.

Whether they're playing in Cologne Cathedral, the Sydney Opera House or (come June) St Patrick's Cathedral in Gympie, the goal is the same.

The repertoire of Chamber Philharmonia Cologne consists of hand-picked pieces, and often mixes popular pieces with more obscure or unknown works from some of the most famous composers in history.

So, in addition to familiar tunes from Mozart, Tchaikovsky and Vivaldi, expect to hear works from "King of Tango” Astor Piazolla and Sergei Prokofieff.

If those last two names don't register, don't worry - the organisers of the event promise you'll be entertained even if you're not intimately familiar with the music.

Classical fans in Gympie will be able to see for themselves why this group has attracted international acclaim come June 23.

The show will kick off from 7pm at St Patrick's Church.

Tickets for the show are $35 for adults, $25 for students and $30 for concession holders.

Tickets can be bought at the venue, and for more information, head to gympieboxoffice.com.au