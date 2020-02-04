Tough year for builders as Gympie stats reflect national dip

GYMPIE region builders had a tough year last year, with new home approvals down more than 24 per cent on 2018.

The total number of building approvals (including houses, sheds and commercial) only dipped 4.75 per cent in 2019, and compares favourably against the Queensland wide drop of 25.5 per cent, and the national drop of 18.5 per cent.

The number of new homes approved by the Gympie Regional Council in 2018 was 327, but there were only 248 in 2019. Total building approvals in 2018 were 1073, down to 1022 in 2019.

This was countered somewhat by the 2743 roofs that were replaced in 2019, and another 400 in 2018.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics yesterday released its monthly building approvals data covering all states and territories.

“The start of 2019 was tough for the residential building industry with the credit squeeze, falling house prices and uncertainty surrounding the federal election putting a dampener on confidence,” Housing Industry Association economist Angela Lillicrap said yesterday.

“The market did improve in the final months of 2019, suggesting that the building industry will not continue to constrain economic growth in 2020. New home building has stabilised at relatively strong levels.

“Detached house approvals have a three-month annualised level of 101,240 approvals which is a very robust level and similar to building volumes in 2018.

“Multi-unit approvals have been leading the declines and are 25.0 per cent lower than they were in 2018.

“Continued growth in house prices will assist in bringing investors back to the market as well as support an increase in activity across the broader economy.

“We are unlikely to see the same boom of investors as experienced in the previous cycle due to restrictions on foreign investors.

“Constraints on access to credit will continue to be the biggest impediment to future growth in building approvals,” Ms Lillicrap said.

In seasonally adjusted terms, building approvals for the December 2019 quarter increased in Victoria (+26.7 per cent), South Australia (+6.9 per cent) and NSW (+1.2 per cent), while declining in Tasmania (-0.8 per cent), Qld (-5.1 per cent) and WA (-6.8 per cent). Commercial building work across Australia jumped by 30.9 per cent during December, finishing 2019 on a high note, Master Builders Chief Economist Shane Garrett said.

“Building activity on the commercial side reached all-time highs over recent times and today’s ABS figures indicate that conditions are set to remain largely positive here,” Mr Garrett said.

“Today’s figures also indicate that new dwelling approvals eased slightly during December and that the pipeline of new home building work is still quite a bit lower than it was a year ago,” he said. “Leading indicators suggest that a home building recovery is not too far off, however. Lending to housing investors is expanding again and the First Home Buyer part of the market has a lot of wind behind its sails.”

