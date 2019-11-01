Menu
Power 30 Tony Goodman.
Tough times, but Gympie ‘will get through this’

Arthur Gorrie
1st Nov 2019 7:27 AM
GYMPIE Region’s small business sector is going through seriously tough times.

But we will get through it, as we have in the past, according to Gympie Chamber of Commerce president Tony Goodman.

“And we are not alone,” he said.

Mr Goodman was responding to a survey report showing most regional Australians believe their small business associates are doing it tough.

Retail doctor Group CEO Brian Walker said small business operators were “under immense pressure to keep up with rapid industry evolution.”

“But they often lack the resources to be able to address those changes,” he said.

He was speaking in support of Shop Small Month, a project sponsored by American Express and aimed at encouraging people to take their business to the small shops, workshops, factories and farms that keep regional communities alive.

The research involved interviews with 1000 customers and more than 870 small business owners across Australia in August.

Mr Goodman yesterday endorsed some of the report’s observations and welcomed the news that business owners here have much in common with those throughout regional Australia.

And it was good news that customers understood and sympathised with the small operators who provide much of the region’s employment.

“You’ve got to agree that some people are doing quite well.

“Perhaps they’ve hit a particular niche in the market, but generally people in small business are experiencing tough times.

“Going into Christmas, this is possibly the last bit of the cherry for some businesses,” he said.

“It is at least better than the first six months of the year, but it is generally very challenging at the moment.

“Fortunately we’ve been through this sort of thing before.

“I remember the 1980s when it was very lean, but people had to grit their teeth and just get through it. And we did.”

The good news is that most business owners surveyed were still satisfied with life in business, even in hard times.

