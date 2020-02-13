Tough talk, planning clash at Gympie State of the Region meet

A CIVIL but impassioned difference over democracy and professionalism marked a State of the Region business breakfast at Gympie Civic Centre yesterday.

Mayor Mick Curran argued for staff independence and ex-council planner Michael Hartley, who argued for greater democratic supervision and a more pro-business attitude.

Mr Hartley told the Gympie chamber of Commerce function elected councillors should be closely involved in the planning process, even if only as observers, to ensure planning policy was being adhered to and implemented in the way the council intended.

The meeting also heard of concern in the business community about the effect of council planning issues, in an address by community panel member and Gympie businesswoman Marlene Owen.

Mayor Mick Curran defended council planning processes.

Mr Curran said councillors should make the rules, including adopting the regional land use plan, but should allow impartial staff to apply those rules.

He gave examples of problems in other councils where he said councillors had too much power.

“We’ve probably had a fair few issues in the local government arena in recent times across Queensland,” he said.

“You can see the mayor of Moreton, we know what’s happened in Ipswich.

“There’s things underway at the Gold Coast and there (were issues) to the north in Maryborough.

Jason Virtue told of help available, but “no-one’s going to give you money.”

“The issue we have with planning and development is that it’s a very difficult job,” he said.

“Councillors adopt a planning scheme, we adopt the rules. We have good people making applications and more often than not they will run it past a councillor.

“I meet with people constantly about possibilities of expanded business or bringing new business to town.

Justin Lippiatt from Pinetech Manufacturing and Guest Speaker Scott Rowe.

“At the moment we have pre-application meetings and councillors can go along.

“Councillors can meet with applicants, but once that application has been lodged, then it is assessed by our staff.

“When councillors then become involved in that process, it is opening every councillor up to allegations of influencing staff in their decision making.

“So it’s good governance once the application has been lodged for staff, the experts, to make that assessment, because it will then come back to council to decide.”

Mr Hartley said this was not how it was done in some other councils.

Michael Hartley argued for more flexible planning processes and more involvement by elected councillors.

“There is a very big difference between councillors attending meetings with development proponents as observers rather than attempting to influence the outcome,” he said.

Mrs Owen said the council seemed to be “tied” to strict and sometimes problematic processes and rules.

“I’m not Willie Wonka and there’ll be no chocolate coating here today,” she said.

She spoke after an address by Regional Development Australia’s Wide Bay Burnett director Scott Rowe.

She said many business owners had lost confidence in the current Gympie Regional Council “and more importantly the Planning Department.”

“We do have some people in the department who would love to assist our businesses, but they have their hands tied,” she said.

“So if you’re a business owner and can’t get help from the council, where would you go?

“I would think you would ask your local councillor or representative for the area, but no, they are not allowed to involve themselves in the process.”

Mrs Owen shared the panel with Mr Hartley, who called for more flexibility and less regulation of employment-generating business.

“Council has a role in developing (land use policy) that not only facilitates but stimulates economic development.”

He called for development incentives for new employment-generating activities and said the council should ensure its regulation of those businesses was “at the lowest level possible and not the highest – getting that right fit and not gold plating everything.”

Business educator Jason Virtue said there was a lot of help with advice and other services from state and federal government and a range of agencies, but “no Santa Claus” was going to give anyone money.

“No-one’s going to give you a wheelbarrow full of $100 bills, pat you on the head and say good luck,” he said.