Tough start for Gympie has them sitting on top of the ladder

CRICKET: All matches in round 7 of Sunshine Coast Cricket Association division 1 fixtures escaped interruption by the weather on Saturday, with the only loss of time being at Caloundra from a leaking water main.

Gympie remains on top of the one-day ladder, but is just one point clear of Caboolture, Caloundra and Tewantin after going down to the Thunder at Albert Park.

Batting first, Tewantin posted 207, wasting a 3/196 start.

Chris Wright 48, Jake Dennien 49 and Andy Kratzmann 47 should have set up a total well past 250, but 4/18 from Gold's Kayden Dickfos reined in the visitors.

IN FORM: Chris Wright hitting another 4 in his innings of 145 at Read Park on Saturday

Gympie captain and opener Lewis Waugh started his side's chase with a 31 and the Brady brothers (Steve and Josh) both made 24.

Dennien then produced his own magic with the ball to reap 5/48, a personal best, to hold the Gold to 166, a run too many for Tewantin to claim a bonus point.

The reduction to 35 overs and the change of grounds did little to affect the Lighthouse batsmen, who challenged Nambour when the home side posted 6/202.

Harry Clark-Burnham led the way with 63, backed by 35 from Tony Andrews and a helpful 34 Cutter sundries.

Two early wickets at 26 slowed the visitors' chase, then Jack Cockram removed the next five batsmen to have the Cutters struggling at 7/80, with the result inevitable as two more wickets fell by 90.

When Matt Burton dismissed Liam Baker at 12, Caloundra earned a bonus point, with Cockram's 5/20, his sixth such haul, the key.

Caboolture picked up a bonus point as well by dismissing Maroochydore for 190 after setting the Swans a 9/252 target at Kev Hackney Oval.

The prize wicket of Glen Batticiotto to Callum Stitt for one did little to affect the Snakes' momentum.

Cricket. Maroochydore Red v Nambour in Buderim. Maroochydore Red batsmen Blaine Schloss in action.

Jayden Coffin continued a good season with 52 and the unpredictable Matt Parkinson produced his highest club score with an unbeaten 65.

Only Swans' skipper Blaine Schloss, with 32, backed up Stitt's 68 in the home reply.

Jordan McManus celebrated his first five-wicket stash for the Snakes, nabbing 5/42.

Glasshouse kept in touch with the field by holding Yandina to 103 after setting 178 at Thorogood Oval.

Sunshine Coast Cricket division one, Maroochydore Red Vs Glasshouse. Sid Lingard Drive, Buderim. October, 31, 2015. Glasshouse go up for an appeal, (LtoR) Brett Milina and Liam Moffett (correct spelling) against Maroochydore batsman, Nathan O'Mara. Not out, given.

The Rangers' middle order stiffened up a worrying 3/14 beginning, with Liam Moffett, 40, Ricky Sawyer, 33 and Ben Fleiter, 38, lifting the visitors out of the Pioneers' comfort zone despite Brandon Coleman's 3/37.

Steve Heise and Leon Manuel soon removed the home openers.

But it was a cameo from Ben Armstrong taking 3/8 off 15 balls that closed the show as the home side fell for 103, gaining Glasshouse its own valuable bonus.

The SCCA is halfway through the regular season and the Gold will have the battle of trying to retain the top spot when it travels to Maroochydore.

Swans v Gold at 10.30am at Kev Hackney Oval on Saturday, January 5.