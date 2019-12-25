Tough Christmas for wild life

WILDLIFE REFUGEES: Driven from their usual homes by drought, fire and extreme heat, these flying foxes have set up their own temporary refugee camp on the Mary River bank in Gympie.

THE weather has taken a toll on most of us lately, with hot dry winds and little if any rain to refresh our baking world.

It is hard times for humans and animals alike.

Pet owners on some days have had to pay extra attention to providing shade and water for their dogs and cats and budgies.

And in the human economy, there has often been a connection between drought and downturn.

In the animal world the pressure is even greater.

Wild animals live in a thin survive or die economy where there is no social welfare safety net, except that provided by caring humans.

Gympie is currently playing host to thousands of bats, shifting from heat or drought-affected regular digs and seeking cooler shelter near water around Gympie.

The banks of the Mary River are a hot spot right now.

Kind hearted decent humans may not want flying foxes roosting just outside their bedroom or kitchen window, but most people will put up with a bit of screeching until the rain comes and the bats move on.

Meanwhile, you may see birds agape with heat stress.

Why not put a bird bath out for them too? And for any other wild creature that may need a drink of water. It doesn’t take much to make wild friends.

After all, it’s Christmas