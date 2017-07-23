Touching closing service at Uniting Church Amamoor

A closing service was held in the Amamoor Uniting Church recently and it brought back some special memories for this letter writer.

A FEW weeks ago, a closing service was held in the Uniting Church at Amamoor.

Eighty-two years of Christian service and caring, not only within the congregation, but also to the wider community.

The presiding minister delivered a relevant message, touching the hearts of all, perhaps more so those who now have to go elsewhere for worship on Sundays.

I think most would feel sadness and perhaps some confusion, but when God closes one door, he always opens another and by faith we are led in another direction.

I was privileged to attend the service and it brought back memories of my early years when as a youngster I would ride my pony three miles to attend Sunday School.

The pony was tethered in the shade of the pine trees which grew adjacent to the roadside in the church grounds. Our seven children were christened in that little church, attended Sunday School and the older ones were involved in the youth groups until we moved to Gympie in 1974.

For me it was a time of reminiscing, singing the old and best loved hymns and listening to beautifully rendered vocal items and the history of the church.

I know there were a few tears at the close of the service but these were replaced by catching up with so many old friends during lunch.

It was a wonderful day and to the Amamoor congregation I must say "thanks for the memories” and God bless you all and may you continue to follow His leading.

Betty Tramacchi,

Gympie

A bit of 'fantasy'?

LAST Saturday's edition of The Gympie Times comprised many interesting letters. I am always eager to read Dave Freeman's letters as he seems to be very pragmatic and I totally agree with his views. No doubt poor Narelle Gruar would wish him other places.

I was sent to Sunday School until I was 14 years-of-age whilst some of my schoolmates, to my horror, went out shooting birds. Today some of these boys have found the Lord and drive past in their Mercedes, absolute proof that indeed the Lord does provide.

I firmly believe that children need some religious guidance to instil a knowledge of right from wrong. When I was old enough to ask awkward questions, I was informed that religion is only based on fear, quite simply if you are good, you go to Heaven, if you are bad you go to Hell.

It would be a great comfort to Narelle and many others like her to believe they are going to Heaven and I can assure them all that they will not be disappointed.

Once you are dead it doesn't matter if Heaven doesn't exist. After all, us adults need to have a Santa Claus too, don't we? What's wrong with a little bit of fantasy? I would like to think that Hell did exist.

My advice is to get out your Bible and read the story of Creation in Genesis. When you reach Chapter 4 verse 16 and find that Cain has killed Abel and promptly marches off to the land of Nod and marries a girl from that country, no five-year-old is going to remind you that Adam & Eve & Cain & Abel were supposed to be the only people on earth.

It doesn't do much for the story of Creation and God, and ranks equal to Alice in Wonderland. And so, we move on to the New Testament and we read about Mary and Joseph. Once again, God comes in the picture. Perhaps we'd better leave it at that, at least Mary didn't get stoned to death for adultery did she?

G O Johns,

Calico Creek

