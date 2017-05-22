Touched himself, said 'Do old ladies have sexual feelings?'

A YOUNG man who was in custody for a series of 'silly acts' including asking an older woman about her sexual desires while touching himself through his pants in Mary St has been given the chance 'to grow up' out of prison, but under strict probation.

The 19-year-old from Gympie, Ashley James McInnes, pleaded guilty to 13 charges in court yesterday including stealing, drug possession, being a public nuisance and obstructing police.

He also faced a fresh charge for a four-year-old crime thanks to DNA matching with blood taken in 2013 from the Albert Bowls Club when it was broken into and robbed of alcohol.

The police prosecutor said the accused told police he didn't remember the details of that night, but he 'probably broke in there'.

"I broke into a lot of places. I was being a d***head that went around breaking into places- that's what I did,” he had told police.

"If my blood was there I probably did do it.”

The man's lawyer Mr Campion, urging for probation, said a lot of the acts he was charged for were 'silly' and he 'needs to grow up.'

In December last year he approached a woman on her early morning walk through town and asked:

"Do old ladies have sexual feelings?”

The court heard he was holding his genitals through his pants at the time.

PROBATION: Ashley James McInnes leaves Gympie Magistrates Court Frances Klein

When questioned later he admitted to being in Mary St and told police he remembered a day he had to urinate and was holding his penis through his pants. He said he was scattered around the time and that perhaps it could have been that day.

He was also arrested twice in January carrying drugs and once for stealing drones from Waynes World in Mary St, which the court heard he later smashed when he couldn't sell them for food money.

On January 20, police had to subdue McInness with capsicum spray when he ran from police after being found on Lawrence St with bag of meth amphetamine, unused needles and syringes and $630 worth of foreign currency suspected of being stolen.

Ten days later he was caught with a bag of marijuana, which he tried to swallow as he lay face down under police command.

Magistrate R. Woodford told the 19-year-old he did not usually give people probation, but that he may benefit at his age.

"You're getting off pretty lightly really, but if you breach any of those conditions you'll come back before the court and be sentenced,” he warned.

His probation sentence was 12 months.