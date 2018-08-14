Menu
Karyn Post - Grace & Jagger The Beagles.
News

TOTES ADORBS: 65 of Gympie's best dog photos

JOSH PRESTON
by
14th Aug 2018 6:29 PM
Subscriber only

WHETHER they're cheeky, cuddly or just simply companionable, dogs never fail to make us smile.

When The Gympie Times asked local pet owners to share happy snaps of their precious friends through Facebook, the response was astonishing.

Check out our gallery below and see a heart-melting selection of the 269 photos sent in.

DISCLAIMER: If you submitted a photo and can't see it here, it doesn't mean we don't love your dog. The selection below depended on a number of variables, including photo quality, popularity and time limits.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
dogs gallery gympie region humans of gympie man's best friend people of gympie pet dogs pets and animals pets galore photo gallery
Gympie Times

