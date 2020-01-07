Menu
Crime

'Totally irresponsible' reason man smashed friend's window

by Pete Martinelli
7th Jan 2020 7:51 AM
IT IS an impulse most smokers would understand - but "totally irresponsible" Martin Yip actually smashed a locked window to get to a pack of 'darts'.

Yip, 24, smashed the car window while waiting for his companion - who had the keys for the locked vehicle - to return from the Hambleton Hotel in Edmonton last October.

"He had been in the car with the victim," Sergeant Amy Rennie, prosecuting, said. "He got sick of waiting and smashed the window to get his cigarettes."

Nearly two weeks later Yip, 24, was caught driving without a licence in a fast food restaurant car park.

"It will probably be the most expensive Hungry Jack's he will have for a long time," Trish Price, defending, said.

Yip pleaded guilty to wilful damage, driving without a licence and failing to appear in court.

"It was a rather selfish act on your part merely for a pack of cigarettes," Acting Magistrate Raimund Heggie said.

He fined Yip $950 including $450 for the drive through trip, disqualified him from driving for six months and ordered he pay $285 for the window.

