Total scorcher to follow Gympie's coldest Feb day on record

Gympie is heading for a scorcher later in the week after shivering through its coldest February day on record.

YOU weren't alone if you were feeling the bite on the weekend because amidst the patchy rain, Gympie shivered through its coldest February day on record.

Peaking at just 21.2 degrees on Friday, almost 10 degrees below average, the chilly 'summer day' bumped off a 1971 record of 21.3 degrees to make it our coldest February day since records began in 1870, 148 years ago.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Annabelle Ford said a southerly wind brought a cloud band over the region that dropped temperatures on the stand out day and delivered a decent weekly rainfall total.

Gympie received 63mm from last Saturday until yesterday, the majority of it falling on Saturday and Sunday, Rainbow Beach received 74.2mm for the week, while the biggest total downpour in the region was for Mount Wolvi at 101mm.

HOTTING UP: Showers on the cards before a scorching end to the week. Courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

But sights are now set on this week, which is already off to a wet start but is expected to go out with a hot and sweaty scorcher.

Showers are predicted for the week, but Ms Ford said the totals are only likely to reach a few mm.

Temperatures will remain slightly cooler than average until Sunday when one solitary scorching day is on the cards when the north westerly winds arrive ahead of cool change, the BoM forecaster said.

If the day reaches 38 degrees like predicted, it will be 7.5 degrees above our February average and 16.8 degrees higher than the record-breaking chill of last Friday.

Region's Rainfall (Listed from Sat Jan 29 - Sun Feb 4)