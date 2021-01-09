'No respect’: 30yo drives 3 times while disqualified

Daniel Grimstone-Remy will face jail time if he drives again after driving on three occasions while disqualified.

A 30-year-old has been told he is one step away from jail after being caught behind the wheel three times despite not having a licence.

Daniel John Grimstone-Remy was banned from driving in September 2020, but

Police prosecutor Sergeant Melissa Campbell told Gympie Magistrates Court police pulled him over at Kinbombi for speeding on October 3, 2020.

"When questioned the defendant stated he was just picking up a part for a window," Sgt Campbell said.

He was charged by police, but two days later on October 5 Grimstone-Remy was caught driving again on the Bruce Highway on his way to Maryborough.

Solicitor Chris Anderson said the defendant drove as he was concerned for a friend who had expressed suicidal ideations.

"He tells me that about 10 years ago he had a friend call him and express suicidal ideations, he didn't react … and the next day he discovered she had committed suicide," Mr Anderson said.

"He accepts he could have called police and ambulance to attend, that didn't register in his mind at the time."

Sgt Campbell said the offence on October 5 showed "a total lack of respect for the community and for the court".

"Not only is the defendant driving while disqualified and ignoring what the Magistrate at the time told him, he then commits the offence two days later, so there wasn't any question mark at all," she said.

"It shows a total disregard."

Gympie Magistrates Court where Grimstone-Remy appeared on Thursday.

The third disqualified drive occurred on New Year's Day of 2021 when Grimstone-Remy drove a Suzuki motorcycle on the Bruce Highway near Gunalda.

Sgt Campbell said his licence disqualification period had expired on December 16, but he had not bothered to renew it.

On this occasion, Mr Anderson said Grimstone-Remy was concerned as his daughter was going to be put under general anaesthetic for a medical procedure and he wanted to spend time with her.

"He was somewhat apprehensive about that," he said.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said the offending on October 5 was the most serious breach of the law, as Grimstone-Remy chose to drive again just two days after he was caught by police.

"You don't care what orders the court makes," Mr Callaghan said.

"For that matter on the 5th of October, I'm satisfied that an imprisonment sentence can be imposed."

Mr Callaghan sentenced Grimstone-Remy, who has a history of drug use, to six months imprisonment, suspended for two years.

For the other two offences of speeding and disqualified driving on October 3 and the unlicensed driving on January 1, 2021, Grimstone-Remy was convicted and fined a sum of $1000.

In total, the defendant was disqualified from holding or obtaining his licence for two and a half years.

