Total fire ban and 39 degree scorcher coming our way

A LOCAL FIRE ban will come into effect for the Gympie region as of midnight tonight with record breaking high temperatures about to bear down, including a sweltering 39 degrees on Friday.

Council areas throughout the south-east will also come under fire bans as Queensland heads toward heightened fire weather for the second time in as many weeks. Gympie is expecting.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services director of rural operations James Haig said local fire bans would be imposed on a number of local government areas stretching from the Gold Coast to Ipswich, the Lockyer Valley, Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast, Noosa, Gympie and South Burnett.

A local fire ban will take effect from 12.01am, tomorrow and stay in force until 11.59pm, Saturday, September 30, in the following local government areas:

Sunshine Coast Council

Noosa Shire Council

Gympie Regional Council

South Burnett Regional Council

A local fire ban will take effect from 12.01am, Thursday 28 September to 11.59pm, Saturday 30 September in the following local government areas:

Moreton Bay Regional Council

Brisbane City Council

Redland City Council

Ipswich City Council

Somerset Regional Council

Lockyer Valley Regional Council

Logan City Council

Scenic Rim Regional Council

City of Gold Coast

"All Permits to Light Fire issued in these local government areas have been cancelled,” Mr Haig said.

"Unfortunately a return to dangerous fire weather conditions has forced our hand and we cannot risk a fire breaking out in the coming days.

"Fires that start under these conditions may spread quickly and will be difficult to control.

"These fire bans are a pre-emptive measure to prevent that from happening and to reduce the risk of bushfires starting and threatening lives and properties.”

Mr Haig said local fire bans still permitted people to use a properly constructed barbecue, with conditions.

"A responsible adult must attend a lit barbecue at all times,” he said.

"I would encourage anyone who intends to light a barbecue to ensure it is in a clear area away from vegetation, and to have water nearby.”

Mr Haig said the community should be extra vigilant and report any fires immediately to Triple Zero (000).

He said the latest fire bans were in areas that had experienced significant bushfire activity since the 2017 Queensland bushfire season began.