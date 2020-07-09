Total ban: Victorians to be kept out of Qld

QUEENSLAND Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced even stronger border measures, banning visitors from Victoria altogether. And, as the outbreak worsens in the south, Victorians will even be banned from going into quarantine here.

"Given the developing situation in Victoria, Queensland is hardening its border," the Premier said on social media.

"From noon, July 10, visitors from Victoria will no longer gain access or be able to quarantine in Queensland. They will be turned around."

Queenslanders returning from Victoria will be allowed back into the state, but they must quarantine for a period of 14 days at their own expense.

But any other visitor from Victoria will be turned around at the border.

This includes people from other states who visited Victoria in the 14 days before they try to come into Queensland.



Truck drivers will be required to travel with a border pass that will need to be renewed every seven days.

It comes as Melbourne plunges into its second lockdown of the COVID-19 outbreak, while the rest of the nation is ready to be welcomed back to Queensland

Deputy Premier Steven Miles and Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young confirmed there have been no new cases overnight as they announced new measures to protect Queenslanders from COVID-19.

Tuesday's single new case was the first in 11 days for Queensland, and the state now has just two active cases remaining out of 1068 cases in total - in contrast with Victoria, which gained another 131 cases on Wednesday, bringing its total to 2942 .

It means that while the Queensland borders reopen to the rest of the country, tight restrictions will be in place for anyone trying to leave the Garden State.



But the new checks mean everyone seeking to cross into Queensland will face lengthy delays, regardless of where they're coming from.

Thousands of motorists are expected to cross the Queensland border when it reopens at noon on Friday and NSW Police is urging drivers to be patient and prepare for a "heavily delayed" journey.

On Monday, Ms Palaszczuk warned drivers could expect a delayed journey thanks to the "very strong measures" the government had put in place.

"There will be delays at our borders because we have to get this right and we have to take these precautions," she said.

"I've asked people to think about the way they plan their holidays and trips and consider not going at the peak times and spreading it over a number of days. But we do expect over the weekend that there will be lengthy delays."

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian had previously taken a swipe at Queensland for closing its borders, labelling it "ridiculous" and that it "doesn't help Australia".

She's since changed her tune - based on the latest health advice - and has shut down the NSW and Victorian border as the southern state continues to grapple with its own coronavirus crisis.

Originally published as Total ban: Victorians to be kept out of Qld