Torres Strait islanders invite PM to visit

by Warren Barnsley
19th Sep 2019 10:10 AM

TORRES Strait islanders "embarrassed" by Scott Morrison's appearance at last month's Pacific Islands Forum will request he visit their region to view the impacts of climate change.

A group of islanders, who have complained to the United Nations that the Morrison government is breaching their human rights because of climate inaction, will deliver the invitation to Australian delegates at next week's UN climate summit.

"We're urging the Prime Minister to visit our islands, meet our communities and see the climate crisis for himself," Warraber Island resident Kabay Tamu said.

