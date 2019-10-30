Toronto confirm SBW in talks to join Wolfpack

Toronto have confirmed they are in fresh talks with All Black Sonny Bill Williams.

Wolfpack head coach Brian McDermott revealed earlier this month the dual international had expressed an interest in joining the Canadian club and he is thought to have held face-to-face talks with the centre or edge forward in Japan at the weekend.

Williams, who was in the New Zealand team that reached the final of the 2013 Rugby League World Cup, is preparing with the All Blacks for Friday's third-place play-off at the Rugby World Cup.

Stream the 2019 Oceania Cup Live & On-Demand on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly >

"We are in discussions but nothing is finalised or confirmed," Toronto chairman Bob Hunter said.

McDermott is hoping to sign at least four new players after winning promotion to Super League for 2020, including a big name he believes can do for rugby league what David Beckham did for Major League Soccer.

Williams, 34, will be a free agent after Friday and Toronto director Brian Noble says they face stiff competition for his signature.

"Who wouldn't want to sign him," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's rugby league podcast.

"The information is that he's going to leave the All Blacks. His agent, I would say, has probably been in contact with many clubs.

"If he is leaving the All Blacks, I am confident there are two or three NRL clubs in the batting to secure his services."

According to an Australian newspaper report, Williams is weighing up an offer of a two-year deal from Toronto worth around $A9 million which would make him the highest-paid rugby player of all time in either code.

The Wolfpack are funded by Australian mining billionaire David Argyle, who has previously spoken about snaring Williams.