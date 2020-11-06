Torn apart: Fresh drama for high profile lawyer

It’s been a rough ride for these high-profile criminal lawyers – and now there has been a fresh drama.

It’s been a rough ride for these high-profile criminal lawyers – and now there has been a fresh drama.

ONE of the city's most high-profile criminal law firms has split after a year of controversy, including one of its partners being accused of possessing cocaine.

Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers' Campbell MacCallum wished his partner Antonious Abdelshahied "good luck" when asked to comment on the separation.

The change comes in the same week two clients of Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers were charged with perjury by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

Mr Abdelshahied this week posted on his LinkedIn account that he was now a director of the firm Abdelshahied Lawyers.

Antonious Abdelshahied (left) and Campbell MacCallum show off their business cards in happier times at Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers.

The firm's website linked to the social media page was not active.

Abdelshahied Lawyers registered an ABN in September this year.

When asked about Mr Abdelshahied's departure, Mr MacCallum responded by text message: "I wasn't aware he was a director of another law firm but good luck to him."

Mr Abdelshahied has not responded to multiple messages left by the Bulletin in recent weeks.

Rumours have been swirling in the Southport legal fraternity for weeks about discontent between Mr Abdelshahied and Mr MacCallum.

How lawyer reacted to drugs charges

Mr MacCallum told the Bulletin late last month: "There is nothing official. There is no paperwork signed or anything like that.

"We have our differences."

Mr Abdelshahied has not been seen in the Southport court precinct for weeks. It is understood he has been unwell.

Troy Smith, a senior associate, finished up at the firm this week.

Mr MacCallum was charged with possessing cocaine in July this year after a raid by the CCC. He is scheduled to appear in court next month.

This week Mr MacCallum's long-time client, accused Mongols bikie Harley Barbaro was charged with perjury by the CCC in relation to investigations into Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied.

Campbell MacCallum outside court in Brisbane. Picture: Annette Dew

A 33-year-old man was also charged with perjury by the CCC. They will both appear in court on November 30.

A former solicitor with the firm, Shaune Irving, was charged in March this year after allegedly lying when he stated his ex-girlfriend was driving his Mercedes-Benz when it was booked for speeding.

Since the initial charge the CCC has also charged Irving with 10 counts of fraud, two counts of money laundering and four counts of supplying a dangerous drug.

Mr MacCallum will next appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court in December to face the cocaine-related charges.

Any lawyer charged with a drug offence must report the alleged offence to the Queensland Law Society. The Legal Services Commission will determine if that solicitor will be able to continue to practice after the charge has been finalised by the courts.

The firm was originally named Moloney MacCallum but changed its name in 2018.

lea.emery@news.com.au

Originally published as Torn apart: Fresh drama for high profile Coast lawyer