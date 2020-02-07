Top tips to start barra season strong in the Gympie region

GOTCHA - Jarrad 'Bonesy' Rodgers won the $100 Davo's Tackle World/ChaseBaits fish of the week prize with the 140cm spanish mackerel he caught while fishing Sunshine Reef in his kayak. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

GOTCHA - Jarrad 'Bonesy' Rodgers won the $100 Davo's Tackle World/ChaseBaits fish of the week prize with the 140cm spanish mackerel he caught while fishing Sunshine Reef in his kayak. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

With the barramundi season opening last weekend, plenty of anglers headed for the lower reaches of the Mary and Susan rivers with these in mind.

As we have had a long dry spell before the rains, the prawn population has depleted a little. This in turn makes prawn profile lures one of the best picks.

A favourite has been the Flick Prawn from Chasebaits with the popular colour being the native in the 125mm size.

These lures have been dynamite in the past and should work well in the current conditions.

Trevally numbers have been great with some monster GTs lurking around the place. Reports have come from up in Hervey Bay as well as in the strait.

The bigger fish have taken on larger surface poppers and live baits. Queenfish have been taken around most of the creek mouths in the area with some fish reaching the magic metre mark. Fast moving slugs and jigs have been the way to go - give the Shimano Raiders slugs and Colt Sniper Jigs a go.

Cast your lures along the drop-off to the main channels, let them sink a little and then retrieve at speed.

GOTCHA - Mike Duncan from Robina, Gold Coast was trolling a whole bonito behind his jet ski around Hall's Reef when this 7kg Spaniard came to the party.Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Whiting numbers have been good with the late afternoon run-in tide which is a good time to target these fish.

Worms, freshly pumped yabbies and peeled prawns have all been great baits.

Make sure you use that red tub above that size 4 worm hook to help as an attractant.

The flats around Bullock Bay and the inside of Inskip Point have been prime hunting grounds.

Flathead numbers have been good over the past week with the last of the run-out tide being in the morning.

These fish are holding in the deeper channels just off the sand and mud banks. Live prawns (if you can get them) are the number one baits.

You can also choose to use a suspending hard body like the Zerek Tango Shad. Bumping these along the bottom can quite often raise a fish.

With the weather a bit hit- and-miss, most anglers took the chance and headed offshore.

Last Sunday seemed to be the pick of the days with plenty of larger vessels heading towards the reefs off Double Island. Pelagics have been in numbers with some nice Spanish and spotted mackerel along with long tail tuna and mahi mahi. The sharks continue to be a problem with most anglers reporting a lot of fish coming from the bottom falling victim.

Still, there were some nice fish boated including nannygai, pearl perch, squire, sweetlip, tusk fish and cobia.

GOTCHA - Nannygai and amberjack from a recent Trekka 2 charter to Double Island Point. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

To the south, the anglers heading out of Noosa did the zigzag and headed out over the bar. There is a bit of a trick to getting over the Noosa Bar on low water with plenty of anglers polishing their props on the sandbar as they headed out.

If you are not too sure on the right path to take, find a local at the ramp and follow them out, or call into Davo’s Tackle World and the staff there will point you in the right direction.

Sunshine has again been the real performer with plenty of quality pelagics taken over last weekend - big Spanish mackerel, spotted mackerel and mack tuna were all on the menu.

Off the bottom there have been some lovely trout along with plenty of quality reef species. Bait schools seem to be plentiful off the coast at the moment. which, in turn, is bringing on those bigger predators.

GOTCHA - This quality coral trout was boated on a Cougar One charter to Sunshine Reef. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

The beaches were very pleasant last weekend with light breezes and plenty of sunshine and the low tide later in the morning most opted to fish the afternoon high tide.

Dart are still in great numbers with plenty of fish in the close gutters. This is great for the younger anglers as they don’t have to cast a mile to catch a fish. Smaller hooks laden with smaller flesh baits of mullet, bonito or squid have been quickly gobbled up.

Those choosing to spend the night on the beach and fishing the high have picked up some bigger tailor and quality jew fish.

Bigger baits of large pilchards, tailor fillet or mullet fillet have all been prime baits.

Up-to-date reports at fishingnoosa .com.au. Drop into Davo's Tackle World and Davo's Boating and Outdoor in Noosa, and Davo's Northshore Bait and Tackle at Marcoola.