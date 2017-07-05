Top tips to keep the heat on this winter

KEEP WARM: Top tips to keep you comfy as the mercury drops

LET'S face it Gympie - the winter chill is well and truly here.

And while many across town are reaching for the blankets - many others are looking to heaters and a nice hot shower to chase the cold away.

It's all well and good until the energy bill arrives, guaranteed to get ratepayers seeing red.

Which is why the Energy and Water Ombudsman for Queensland Jane Pires has released a number of common-sense tips to stay warm without burning a hole in your back pocket.

"Many people contact the EWOQ for assistance with energy bills, especially after a cold winter,” she says.

"It's important to stay comfortable during a cold winter, but it's equally important to keep costs down for you and your family.”

So, what are the things we should be looking out for?

1) Old, faulty or damaged appliances

"Ensure you check your old appliances for damage, they can cause a significant increase in the total amount of energy used in your home or your business,” Ms Pires says.

"A licensed electrical contractor can check your appliances for faults if you believe there is a problem.”

2) Common things to look out for

Common faults including worn-down fridge seals, inefficient light-bulbs, and making sure your air-conditioner or heating system is at the right settings.

"Remember to set your air-conditioner to an energy-efficient 18-20 degrees in winter, and seal gaps or close doors to heat rooms quicker and keep them at a comfortable temperature,” Ms Pires adds.

3) When in doubt, pull the plug out

"People forget household appliances use significant amounts of electricity in standby mode, so if you're not using it turn it off at the wall where practical,” she says.

For those who are experiencing difficulty paying their energy bills, Ms Pires says customers should make plans to contact their electricity provider.

"No one wants to see a customer disconnected, so people should talk to their provider and discuss ways to take care of the bill, including a payment plan,” she says.

"If you cannot agree on a solution with your energy provider, contact the EWOQ for assistance on 1800 662 837.”