TOP TALENT: 7 Rising Stars of Touch Football in Gympie

GYMPIE is a goldmine for emerging stars of all sports, but a young brigade rising through the region's touch football ranks are some of the most impressive.

Here's a list of the gold city's current top seven juniors ranging between 12 and 16 years of age, including a dynamic brother-sister duo who continue to challenge each other for family bragging rights.

GYMPIE'S GOT TALENT: Gold city players flagged as the future of touch football

1. Tully McLellan, 12

TULLY McLellan's undeniable talent scored him a spot in this year's Under 15 Gympie Representative side, which hosts the Wide Bay Championships next month before travelling to Hervey Bay for the Junior State Cup in July.

The excitement machine has also been selected in the preliminary U/14 Sunshine Coast Pineapples squad after representing the region last year, which ultimately earned him a place in the Queensland Merit Under 12 team.

Though he won't turn 13 until the end of the year, , he is a member of the Under 15 Wide Bay Schoolboys side, which is set to compete in July.

Tully McLellan in action for the Sunshine Coast Pineapples. Kylie McLellan

Tia McLellan was chosen to participate in the Brisbane Broncos' Elite 8 Touch Football program last year. Kylie McLellan

2. Tia McLellan, 14

DESCRIBED by Gympie Touch Football administrator Kym Waugh as a "little gun”, Tully's older sister Tia boasts a list of accomplishments to rival her brother's.

The former Gympie sports star of the month has 2017 Under 14 Brisbane Broncos Elite 8 representation to her name, along with Pineapples and Wide Bay jerseys.

She was also selected in the Division 1 Sunshine Coast Falcons Gold Rugby League side, which heads to Chinchilla next month.

EARLIER: Teen Devils have Falcons within sights

FLYING HIGH: Gympie duo Tia McLellan and Charlotte Blackwood earned Sunshine Coast Falcons Division 1 places after playing for the Devils.

3. Charlotte Blackwood, 13

ANOTHER recipient of last year's Under 12 Queensland Merit honour, Charlotte Blackwood is aiming to earn a spot in this year's Under 14 Pineapples team after representing their Under 12 side in 2017.

A Wide Bay Under 15 and Gympie Rep Under 14 member, Charlotte gained Falcons Division 1 selection alongside her friend Tia last month after shining for the Gympie Devils in the Under 14 Girls' inaugural season.

Charlotte Blackwood earned Queensland Merit honours last year. Rebecca Singh

READ MORE: Gympie girls breaking the mould

4. Lilli Finger, 15

A BRONCOS Elite 8 player last year, Lilli Finger successfully made the Under 16 Pineapples provisional squad, with the final sides to be selected in June. The budding superstar also has Under 15 Wide Bay Schoolgirls and Under 16 Gympie rep honours to her name.

Gympie Under 14 player Lilly Finger at a Caboolture Touch Carnival. Contributed

Touch trials Tia McLellan, Kobe Verrills, Jona Verrills and Lilli Finger Gympie Representatives. LEEROY TODD

5. Jona Verrills, 14

JONA is another of the region's shining lights, and another of those selected in the Broncos Elite 8 program last year.

This season, the Wide Bay Schoolboys and Pineapples representative will be looking to add more strings to his bow this year at Under 14 and 15 levels.

Sunshine Coast Pineapples representative Jona Verrils. Kylie McLellan

6. Jiah Mason, 15

FORMALLY the one with the wild, Kevin Proctor-style mop of hair, the Under 15 Gympie Devils player took part in the World's Greatest Shave in March as part of the club's community-driven initiative.

Last season saw Jiah win gigs in the Under 14 Pineapples and Broncos Elite 8 setups.

He will play in the U/15 Wide Bay Schoolboys and U/16 Gympie rep sides this year, and potentially the Under 16 Pineapples.

Jiah Mason in action. LEEROY TODD

Jiah Mason with his Kevin Proctor-style locks. Kylie McLellan

A GENEROUS DECISION: Teammates join for good cause

7. Matty Pearce, 16

LAST but certainly not least on the list, Matty Pearce will be hoping to double up this year with selection in the Under 16 Pineapples side after earning a spot in 2017.

A Broncos Elite 8 player last year, the St Pat's product also represents the Open Boys Wide Bay, Under 16 Gympie Rep and A Grade Men's Mixed teams.