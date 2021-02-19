Top stories in the Gympie region, in case you missed it

Facebook is only one of the ways we shared news from The Gympie Times. Here is how to make sure you don't miss out.

Dear friends, by now you have heard about Facebook‘s decision to block Aussies from reading and sharing news, and to wipe The Gympie Times Facebook page and all news outlet pages across the country.

Thankfully, Facebook is only one of the ways we share Gympie region news; it‘s just as easily found as pictured below, and we will continue to bring you extensive, professional, around the clock coverage of what’s happening in the Gympie region.

Today’s top 5 Gympie Region stories:

1. VOTE NOW: Which of these 49 adorable bubs will be voted the cutest in the Gympie region?

2. Gympie ‘animal hoarders’ banned for life from owning pets

3. How to best receive your Gympie news in the wake of the Facebook ban

4. Local welder jailed for raping his sister and destroying her childhood

5. Gympie region on track to run out of water within a decade

The Gympie Times has been recording history, building community and delivering the news to the good people of my home town for 153 years, and easily remains the biggest and most dedicated and professional news team in the region. It is my great privilege and honour to be its editor.

The way we all get our news has changed and continues to change.

Change can be tough I know.

But rest assured this act of bast***** by Facebook will not in one way affect our news coverage.

All the local news we have always brought you will still be on our website, and if you sign up for our email newsletter updates you will not miss a thing.

If you have any questions, story ideas, letters to the editor, photos or videos to share, or just need help finding what you’re after on our website please email me on shelley.strachan@news.com.au