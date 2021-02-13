Menu
Adult stores like CQ’s Into Love traditionally report increased business around Valentine’s Day. Photo Campbell Gellie/The Observer
News

Top songs to make love to this Valentine’s Day

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
13th Feb 2021 12:01 AM
As Valentine's Day looms, Central Queensland couples will be looking for inspiration to get romantic so online streaming service Spotify has released a list of their most popular songs to make love to.

A great sexual experience relies on a lot of things, and getting the "planets to align" can result in fireworks, or if they don't, "a fizzer".

For some people, awkwardness and lack of confidence is enough to ruin the mood.

So what better way to get those romantic fires burning than to put on your favourite tunes before getting under the covers.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion in a scene from their WAP music video. Picture: Instagram

Some sex therapists agree that music can be the key for some couples to keep the romantic fires burning.

Website OnBuy.com was interested in discovering the world's favourite songs to play in the bedroom so it analysed 500 sex-related playlists on Spotify to see which songs occurred most frequently.

Topping the list was WAP by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, which featured on 197 out of 500 Spotify playlists and promises to get randy couples all hot and sweaty.

Often by The Weeknd was the runner-up, featuring on 186 out of the 500 playlists, with the Canadian's sultry sounds proving a romantic hit behind closed doors.

Taking our third place was Pony by Ginuwine, which featured on 175 playlists, followed by Jeremih's Birthday Sex on 169 playlists in fourth and Rihanna's Sex With Me in fifth on 164 playlists.

 

To obtain the data, OnBuy.com followed playlists on Spotify with the following terms in the title: sex, sexual, romance, romantic, bedroom, suck, d**k, f**k, hoe, thot, WAP, horny, "peach emoji", "fire emoji", "droplets emoji", "tongue emoji", "eggplant emoji".

After extracting all songs in each playlist, which amounted to about 45,000, the website then performed duplicate content searches to find which songs were the most common.

So, now you know what tunes can "light your fire", have an amazing Valentine's Day!

Song and number of playlist appearances

WAP by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion: 197

Often by The Weeknd: 186

Pony by Ginuwine: 175

Birthday Sex by Jeremih: 169

Sex With Me by Rihanna: 164

Body Party by Ciara: 158

I See Red by Everybody Loves an Outlaw: 147

Love Is a Bitch by Two Feet: 146

Good For You by Selena Gomez, A$AP Rocky: 140

Acquainted by The Weeknd: 138

Wicked Games by The Weeknd: 135

Wet The Bed by Chris Brown and Ludacris: 129

Na Na by Trey Songz: 127

The Take by Tory Lanez and Chris Brown: 122

Planez by Jeremih and J. Cole: 118

First F**k by 6LACK and Jhené Aiko: 115

Go F**k Yourself by Two Feet: 111

thank u, next by Ariana Grande: 103

Make Up Sex by SoMo: 99

Talking Body by Tove Lo: 94

