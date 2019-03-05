Top medico accused of 'grabbing nurse on genitals' at party

AMA Queensland research shows around 40 per cent of medicos surveyed last year had "personally experienced” harassment or bullying in the workplace.

A TOP Sunshine Coast medico is accused of grabbing a young female nurse on the genitals in front of other Queensland Health staff during a boozy party on a boat.

Queensland Health has confirmed it is investigating one of its top male practitioners who remains an employee of the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service.

He has been appointed to a leadership role at another major regional health service.

A source close to the case revealed SSHS staff were present during the alleged assault in mid-December.

The source said the man allegedly "grabbed her genitals, causing her to scream and .... to flee the scene once the boat was tied up".

The victim told SSHS management about the alleged assault and Queensland Health has confirmed it is investigating the allegations.

NewsRegional asked the man for comment but he did not respond by the time the story went to press.

The alleged victim is overseas and unable to be reached.

"Should the complaint be substantiated, Queensland Health will take the strongest possible action available to us under the Public Service Act as we do not condone this type of behaviour," a QH spokesperson said.

Queensland Police would not reveal if they were investigating the incident.

The Australian Nurses Union Queensland branch is believed to be supporting the alleged victim but QNMU secretary Beth Mohle said the union "cannot comment on specific cases or those currently under investigation".

* For 24-hour sexual violence support, phone the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.