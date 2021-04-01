TOP MARKS: Gympie rates its council after a year in the job

Respondents to an online poll by The Gympie Times awarded eight of the region’s nine councillors a higher grade at the one year anniversary than was given to each six months into their term.

All but one of Gympie Regional Council’s nine councillors has received a better report card from Gympie Times readers at the one year mark, than they were given six months ago.

Mayor Glen Hartwig was top of the class with respondents to The Gympie Times’ online poll, scoring an A-minus for his performance 12 months into his first term in the top job.

His result was buoyed by more half of respondents giving him an A (good), which boosted his grade from the B he was given in October last year.

The remainder of Mr Hartwig’s results were split almost evenly across grades B-E.

Deputy Mayor Hilary Smerdon and councillor Dolly Jensen were near top of the class.

Each received a B, with almost one third of Mr Smerdon’s respondents handing him top marks, while almost half of Mrs Jensen’s respondents rated her performance as good or better.

Division 4’s Bruce Devereaux took out the “love him or hate him” title among the nine councillors; he received not only the second highest amount of A votes (behind only the Mayor), but also the highest proportion of E responses (one fifth of voters).

Councillor Shane Waldock received the biggest shift in opinion about his performance one year into his first term.

This left Mr Devereaux with the same B-minus he was given in October, making him the only councillor not to change his score.

Division 3’s Shane Waldock had the biggest shift with his grade moving from a C-minus to a B-minus, while Division 1’s Jess Milne was not far behind, with her D-plus six month grade moving to a firm C at the one year anniversary,

Mary Valley councillor Bob Fredman’s grade improved to a B-minus, while Warren Polley and Dan Stewart were both given Cs, a marginal increase on their results in October.