Top job Gympie Hospital, thank you

Letter to the Editor by Jackie Ferguson | 11th Jun 2017 6:43 AM
Gympie hospital emergency building.
Gympie hospital emergency building. Tanya Easterby

Letter to the Editor

Gympie Hospital earns thanks

IN REFERENCE to the Gympie Hospital, you often hear talk of their inadequacies and/or lack of vital equipment and yes, it is true, the hospital could in many ways be much better equipped than they are.

But I have to say, what they lack in equipment, they certainly excel in resourcefulness and extraordinarily personal, patient care; above and beyond their call of duty.

I have just spent 16 days in Room 4, on Floor 3 after badly fracturing my right femur in a fall; a very painful and uncomfortable affliction for anyone to have to endure.

It meant that I was totally incapacitated and, in every way, unable to not only wash myself but also to do even the most menial of very personal tasks in the hygiene department and in that regard, I am sure there is no need for further explanation.

Lisa Bathersby and Renee King at the Gympie Times stand outside the Wishlist coffee shop at the Gympie Hospital.
Lisa Bathersby and Renee King at the Gympie Times stand outside the Wishlist coffee shop at the Gympie Hospital. Renee Albrecht

However, the nursing staff, on every shift, day or night, soon put me at ease as they carried out even those most unpleasant duties with such competence and professionalism and always in a happy and cheerful manner.

The care and thoughtfulness in that hospital did not only apply to the nursing staff but every individual who attended to my needs, be it the nurses, the cleaners, the ladies who attended to my morning and afternoon teas and dietary needs, the doctors, the physiotherapist and occupational therapist; everyone who attended to me, for whatever reason and incidentally, it will be ongoing yet, for some time.

I just could not say enough for how much I appreciated the kindness, care and extraordinary attention received in that hospital and I give them a rating well in excess of 10 out of 10.

Jackie Ferguson,

Tin Can Bay

