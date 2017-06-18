Top Gympie carcass classic mid-weigh results impress

KEEN INTEREST: Lionel (left), Sue and Jim Heath, of Calgoa, check out how their charolais x droughtmasters are performing in the Sullivan Livestock Gympie Carcass Classic.

THERE have been good results in the mid-weigh of the Sullivan Livestock Gympie Carcass Classic.

This year cattle were backgrounded for 35 days on Doug and Hayden Pratt's Tansey property.

Backgrounding gives all animals time on the same pasture and allows them to get used to each other and settle down comfortably.

Averages for the 174 head entered at induction on March 22 were 286kg, at start of feedlot on May 29 311kg, and at mid-weigh 371kg.

Top weight gain was achieved by a brahman x angus entered by C and H Ross, of Goomeri, which gained 2.9kg per day.

This animal entered at 387kg, to 423kg at backgrounding, and weighed 532kg on June 9.

FULL REPORT IN RURAL WEEKLY ON FRIDAY, JUNE 23