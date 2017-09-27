Top entrepreneur to inspire Gympie businesses

Gympie's business community will have access to Queensland's chief entrepreneur at a free workshop in the art gallery next Tuesday.

Gympie's business community will have access to Queensland's chief entrepreneur at a free workshop in the art gallery next Tuesday. Jacob Carson

QUEENSLAND chief entrepreneur Mark Sowerby will visit Gympie next week to inspire budding and existing entrepreneurs in the region.

A networking event will be held next Tuesday, marking the culmination of Gympie Regional Council's Meet the Entrepreneur series of events, delivered in the region with the support of the Queensland Government's Advance Queensland program.

Mr Sowerby said people should not feel limited by geography or what a region has historically been involved in.

"I haven't met any geniuses in business, just people that step up and work hard and you find that in spades in the regions.

"There is no better way to change your life than to become an entrepreneur and I'm really looking forward to sharing my story and getting to meet Gympie businesses no matter what sector or size and seeing how we can help them to grow and scale,” Mr Sowerby said.

The free event will be held at the Gympie Regional Gallery from 5.30-7pm.

Bookings can be made online at www.entrepreneur-in-gympie.eventbrite.com.au