TOP DOCTOR: Gympie's 'Angel doctor' gets top recognition

A FAVOURITE from the get-go, Gympie doctor Dr Malika Loeckx swooped to the lead at the last minute in The Gympie Times hunt for the region's favourite doctor.

Before the polls closed on Monday, Dr Loeckx was coming a close second to former colleague Dr Jane Woodward, who was leading the charge with 13 per cent of the vote.

But when the poll closed at midnight, Dr Loeckx finished with 13 percent of the vote herself out of the 21 finalists that were nominated by Gympie readers.

The tight results proved what Dr Loeckx, who practices at Henry St Medical Centre, had to say about Gympie's medical community and the support professionals gave each other.

"They are all good doctors here. It's a close, professional community.

"We are all colleagues and there's not really any competition between us. If I have a question, there is always some one there to help me find the answer,” she said.

Dr Loeckx, who became a doctor 16 years ago who began practising in Gympie 13 years ago said she was honoured with being short-listed.

"It's a huge honour. I've spent the better part of my career here.” she said.

She believes she was nominated because of the extent of the people she's worked and forged relationships with after practising in two Gympie clinics and having her two sons attended school in Gympie.

"I absolutely love it, and I get to be a part of people's lives for a little while. It's an absolute privilege,” she said.

Dr Loeckx' supporters praised the dedicated GP a "an angel” who provides the best service to her patients.

"She is amazing with my girls and I. Feels more like meeting up with a friend than a doctor visit,” Rochelle Vandermaal said.

"A truly (good) doctor who listens to you - I will not go anywhere else,” Frances Hedges said.

"She is truly an angel,” Rolanda Hilda said.