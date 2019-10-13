Menu
BUTT OUT: Police are on the lookout for smokers doing the wrong thing.
Top cop fines cigarette butt dumpers

Mikayla Haupt
12th Oct 2019 11:37 AM
BUNDABERG'S top cop is so disgusted with smokers flicking their butts out of car windows he's been personally fining them.

Officers are shocked that drivers are being so reckless during dry conditions, with the region drought-declared.

Flicking a cigarette butt attracts a traffic infringement notice.

Inspector Pat Swindells said that, with the current weather and dry conditions, such careless behaviour would not be tolerated by police.

BUTT OUT: Inspector Pat Swindells is fed-up with filthy smokers flicking their butts, especially with the region in the midst of drought.
"In the last two weeks, I have issued two tickets to drivers throwing cigarettes butts out windows along Goodwood Road," Insp Swindells said.

"Both drivers received a $533 fine and the loss of two demerit points.

"With long dry grass alongside the road in high risk fire conditions, the actions of these drivers put lives and property at risk."

Insp Swindells said police would continue to be on the lookout for people dumping butts.

