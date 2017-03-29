29°
News

Top chef cooks for Gympie Landcare

Peter & Bevly Hughes | 29th Mar 2017 9:00 AM
FOOD GENIUS: Gympie Food Ambassador Matt Golinski explains about fermented black Russian garlic to attendees at the Landcare AGM during a cooking demonstration.
FOOD GENIUS: Gympie Food Ambassador Matt Golinski explains about fermented black Russian garlic to attendees at the Landcare AGM during a cooking demonstration. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GYMPIE Landcare members who attended the annual general meeting were treated to a culinary demonstration from the Gympie Food Ambassador Matt Golinski using a range of bush foods.

Mr Golinski said he was a great supporter of Landcare and has purchased boot loads of native bush food seedlings to plant in his garden area.

"I think that the bush food business got totally overdone in the past,” Mr Golinski said.

"It seems to have settled down now with the use of a number of bush foods either as main ingredients or flavouring.”

Mr Golinski said that he was a great believer in 'slow food' and has as major suppliers a range of local producers.

"I seek out and use Cooloola milk and cream and local poultry and eggs,” he said. "I have become a local food snob.”

The dish on the menu was a prawn and avocado salad with aioli using lemon myrtle and black fermented garlic, with a lilly-pilly paste and a sprinkling of macadamia chips.

The finished product, prawn and avocado salad with lemon myrtle aioli, tasted delicious.
The finished product, prawn and avocado salad with lemon myrtle aioli, tasted delicious. Contributed

Not everything was bush food but all ingredients were local.

Hint - in fine cutting lemon myrtle leaves, roll them into a tight roll and chop finely.

Mr Golinski said that the way in which a product is supplied has changed.

"Instead of getting macadamias whole or even half kernel, I can now order what size chips I want,” he said.

"There are people that collect native forage plants such as different pig face, purslane, nasturtium and native violet flowers.”

The caviar finger limes can be obtained in different colours. These produce cells inside the lime that look like caviar and when crushed in the mouth give a real burst of flavour, a real pick-me-up on a hot day.

For the budding restaurateur, Mr Golinski offered the advice of being able to charge more if a smaller amount of food is put on a bigger plate, and that items such as prawns should be used in odd numbers.

Gympie Times

Topics:  ambassador food fresh produce gympie matt golinski

Landcare 'ticking along quite well'

Landcare 'ticking along quite well'

THE past year at Gympie Landcare was described by president Ernie Rider as "ticking along quite well” and going slowly forward.

Lake Cootharaba trip for Nats

FIELD NATURALISTS: Outing leader Bruce Drummond stands beside a massive old stump.

Plenty for Gympie group to see and do on latest outing.

It's on its way: Heavy deluge to dump on Gympie from sunrise to sunset tomorrow

HEADS UP: A heavy rain band is approaching Gympie; on track to deliver up to 150mm in one day tomorrow.

BoM: 'There is a risk of the Mary River flooding'

Dancers cut a rug at Chatsworth

Good turn out to an old time dance at the weekend.

Local Partners

Landcare 'ticking along quite well'

THE past year at Gympie Landcare was described by president Ernie Rider as "ticking along quite well” and going slowly forward.

Kindness of strangers saves Gympie mum of three

COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Madi Jeffery and her partner Jack Corbet have opened their home for a Gympie mum in need.

Homeless family finds place to stay

Gympie girl power sends visitor numbers through roof

One of the more popular destinations for women visiting the Gympie region is Cooloola Berries.

Visitor numbers surge by 65% in the Gympie region

Coming to the Gympie region in autumn

Dianne Woodstock is the organiser behind the Energy and Wellbeing Expo which is on today at the Gympie Civic Centre.

Put these events on your to do list this Autumn.

8 THINGS TO DO IN GYMPIE

FEEL THE ENERGY: Di Woodstock with a quartz crystal singing bowl organised tomorrow's Energy and Wellbeing Expo at the Gympie Civic Centre.

Looking for something to keep you occupied this weekend?

Scarlett Johansson reveals the huge roles she’s lost out on

GHOST in the Shell star shares ups and downs of Hollywood before she became the world's highest grossing actress.

MOVIE REVIEW: Life puts Alien’s Ridley Scott on notice

Rebecca Ferguson in a scene from the movie Life.

RYAN Reynolds, Rebecca Ferguson star in epic sci-fi thriller.

MKR villain claims producers ‘blackmailed’ him

MKR's Josh has slammed the show's producers, claiming they tried to "blackmail" him.

Josh has hit back at the show with claims about being “blackmailed”.

Top chef cooks for Gympie Landcare

FOOD GENIUS: Gympie Food Ambassador Matt Golinski explains about fermented black Russian garlic to attendees at the Landcare AGM during a cooking demonstration.

Local bush food on menu

Queens of the Stone Age, The xx to headline Splendour 2017

Queens of the Stone Age will headline Splendour in the Grass 2017.

LCD Soundsystem also playing three-day music festival at Byron in July.

Dancers cut a rug at Chatsworth

Good turn out to an old time dance at the weekend.

MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT: Bride has regrets after break-up

Susan was having second thoughts about ending her relationship with Sean.

Sean's bride Susan was clearly having second thoughts.

VIEWS, SPACE AND CONVENIENCE

45 Inglewood Road, Monkland 4570

House 3 1 2 $249,000

This property offers far more than meets the eye. With 3 spacious bedrooms, with built-in robes and window air-conditioner in the main bedroom and ceiling fans in...

EXQUISITE LIFESTYLE CHOICE

50 Bayside Road, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 4 $420,000

This absolutely beautiful home on nearly 1/2 acre and is looking for a new owner - you wont be disappointed. From the soaring ceilings to the bamboo flooring and...

ROOM FOR ALL THE FAMILY

37 Tamaree Road, Tamaree 4570

House 5 3 4 OFFERS OVER...

Situated on a great 5.51 Hectare (13.6acs) private bush block is this large 5 bedroom family home with so much on offer! Upstairs boasts a large open planned...

HOW FAST CAN YOU MOVE IN??

112A Stumm Road, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $370,000

Prepare to be impressed! You have found your new home. This immaculate two storey home, built with attention to quality and detail, offers the perfect lifestyle...

Bring The Bikes And The Horses!

709 Glen Echo Road, Glen Echo 4570

1 1 3 $285,000

Enjoy the peace and tranquility of living in the country or create your perfect weekend getaway. Enjoy the adrenaline of dirt bikes or four wheel driving and...

OWNER NEEDS &#39;SOLD&#39;!

8 Ashgrove Way, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $289,000

This modern brick home is situated in the desirable Fairview Estate close to all amenities! Featuring 4 bedrooms all with fans, 3 with built-ins and the main...

PEACE AND QUIET

21 Pine Street, Kilkivan 4600

House 3 1 $270,000

Located in the little town of Kilkivan is this lovely home on a quiet street with a serene outlook. The home features 3 bedrooms all with built in robes and...

LITTLE COUNTRY PARADISE

461 Sandy Creek Road, Veteran 4570

House 2 1 2 $299,000

Located on a usable 5 acres and under 10 minutes' drive to Gympie's CBD, this is great country living. This sturdy highset home consists of 2 bedrooms and 1...

RESORT STYLE LIVING

11/25 Corella Road, Gympie 4570

Unit 2 2 2 $289,000

This modern elegant 2 bedroom plus office nook, 2 bathroom unit is located in the Gympie Pines Fairway Villas and must be sold! Though this is a two-storey unit...

CHEAP CHEAP, READY RENTER

15 Bridge Street, Kilkivan 4600

House 4 2 2 $205,000

Freshly renovated and nothing left to do but move in. This beautifully presented four bedroom home is sitting on almost one fully fenced acre and is easy walking...

Timing pays dividends in Kawana health hub precinct

DCIM\114MEDIA

Construction starts at Sunshine Coast mixed-use project in Birtinya

Coffee king snaps up gym

Mooloolaba Healthworks site sells for $2.1million

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Oceanside commercial opportunity in Sunshine Coast hot spot

Adjoining Kings Beach redevelopment sites "one of a kind''

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!