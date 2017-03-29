Top chef cooks for Gympie Landcare

FOOD GENIUS: Gympie Food Ambassador Matt Golinski explains about fermented black Russian garlic to attendees at the Landcare AGM during a cooking demonstration.

GYMPIE Landcare members who attended the annual general meeting were treated to a culinary demonstration from the Gympie Food Ambassador Matt Golinski using a range of bush foods.

Mr Golinski said he was a great supporter of Landcare and has purchased boot loads of native bush food seedlings to plant in his garden area.

"I think that the bush food business got totally overdone in the past,” Mr Golinski said.

"It seems to have settled down now with the use of a number of bush foods either as main ingredients or flavouring.”

Mr Golinski said that he was a great believer in 'slow food' and has as major suppliers a range of local producers.

"I seek out and use Cooloola milk and cream and local poultry and eggs,” he said. "I have become a local food snob.”

The dish on the menu was a prawn and avocado salad with aioli using lemon myrtle and black fermented garlic, with a lilly-pilly paste and a sprinkling of macadamia chips.

The finished product, prawn and avocado salad with lemon myrtle aioli, tasted delicious. Contributed

Not everything was bush food but all ingredients were local.

Hint - in fine cutting lemon myrtle leaves, roll them into a tight roll and chop finely.

Mr Golinski said that the way in which a product is supplied has changed.

"Instead of getting macadamias whole or even half kernel, I can now order what size chips I want,” he said.

"There are people that collect native forage plants such as different pig face, purslane, nasturtium and native violet flowers.”

The caviar finger limes can be obtained in different colours. These produce cells inside the lime that look like caviar and when crushed in the mouth give a real burst of flavour, a real pick-me-up on a hot day.

For the budding restaurateur, Mr Golinski offered the advice of being able to charge more if a smaller amount of food is put on a bigger plate, and that items such as prawns should be used in odd numbers.