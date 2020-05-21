TOP BIRD: Our organic farmers making foodies mouths water

BOUTIQUE Kilkivan producer Bendele Farm Organic Poultry has added another gong, as state winner for the Delicious Harvey Norman Produce Awards 2020.

Owner-operators Andrew and Sarah Sterns also won this award in 2015 and 2016.

It was the Bendele Farm Organic Spatchcock which got them over the line.

“It is always exciting and nice to be recognised for hard work, not just for our family but our team of employees,” Mrs Sterns said.

Bendele Farm owner and operator Sarah Sterns showing off the farms winning entry Bendele Farm Organic spatchcock.

“(It was) unexpected but a great opportunity to get your product out there. We were nominated for the award by chef Alanna Sapwell. We had to send our produce to Brisbane and it was judged by a panel who chose the winners.

“There were several state winners across several categories. We will also be featured in the June edition of Delicious magazine”.

Bendele Farm is now in the running for the national title of the award, 2020 Gold Winner.

“We have not won the national title so it would be lovely,” Mrs Sterns said.

“The categories are dairy, earth, paddock and sea. We are in paddock.

Mrs Sterns said the impact of Covid-19 had not been too bad.

“It has been challenging like every workplace, but we have maintained our trade. People still have to eat and now people are appreciating their local produce,” she said.

“Most of our customers are local butchers and also attend farmers markets. There have been more people choosing to shop in open areas and supporting their local farmers.”