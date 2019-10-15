Top award for Gympie employee with 'exemplary' service

SAM and Adam Bradshaw, owners of Jacaranda Family Dental, have a diamond in employee Lydia Williams, who was voted Customer Service Hero by the Gympie Chamber of Commerce at the annual business awards on Saturday night.

"Employing Lydia Williams as a receptionist with the view of her becoming practice manager over three years ago has been a driving force of our success,” Mrs Bradshaw said.

"We can confidently say our business would not be in its current position without the time, energy and effort that she has put in and we're incredibly grateful for that. Lydia has trained all staff on how to create a standard operating procedure and how to implement it.

"This delegation and the subsequent initiative shown has aided us as owners and her as our practice manager to focus on other aspects of the practice where our time is better utilised,” she said.

The couple is thrilled that Lydia took out the award.

"Lydia provides exemplary customer service to each and every patient, as do all of our staff, so to receive this accolade and the recognition was just so beautiful,” Mrs Bradshaw said.

CUSTOMER SERVICE HERO FINALISTS:

Lydia from Jacaranda Family Dental - Winner

Sam from the Jockey Club Hotel - Runner-up

Rebecca from A Beautiful You

Jessie from Jessie & Co