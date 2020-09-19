Top Aussie pro boxer caught drink driving at Rainbow Beach

Mackay boxer Liam Paro faced Gympie Magistrates Court for driving under the influence of liquor this week. Picture: Dan McKenzie

ONE of Australia’s top professional boxing prospects found himself before the Gympie Magistrates Court this week after blowing more than three times the legal limit while behind the wheel at Rainbow Beach earlier this year.

Paro in the ring earlier this year. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Liam Robert Paro, known as “The Prodigy” in the ring and boasting a 19-0 professional record according to BoxRec, appeared in the court on Thursday to answer a charge of driving under the influence of liquor.

The court heard Paro, 24, was stopped by police on Double Island Drive at Rainbow Beach on June 6, and returned a blood alcohol reading of .170 in a subsequent breath test.

Paro pleaded guilty to the charge and was disqualified from driving for the next six months, on top of a $600 fine.

Liam Paro of Australia celebrates winning his fight against James Chereji of Romania during Heavy Hitters Fight Night at The Star Gold Coast on March 07, 2020 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

A conviction was not recorded against him.

The young southpaw from Mackay boasts a strong following on social media, already having racked up 18.5k followers on Instagram.