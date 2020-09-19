Top Aussie pro boxer caught drink driving at Rainbow Beach
ONE of Australia’s top professional boxing prospects found himself before the Gympie Magistrates Court this week after blowing more than three times the legal limit while behind the wheel at Rainbow Beach earlier this year.
Liam Robert Paro, known as “The Prodigy” in the ring and boasting a 19-0 professional record according to BoxRec, appeared in the court on Thursday to answer a charge of driving under the influence of liquor.
The court heard Paro, 24, was stopped by police on Double Island Drive at Rainbow Beach on June 6, and returned a blood alcohol reading of .170 in a subsequent breath test.
Paro pleaded guilty to the charge and was disqualified from driving for the next six months, on top of a $600 fine.
A conviction was not recorded against him.
The young southpaw from Mackay boasts a strong following on social media, already having racked up 18.5k followers on Instagram.