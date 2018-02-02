Top ambo praises region's water safety, but backs campaign

GYMPIE ambulance chief Wayne Sachs says The Gympie Times' anti- drowning campaign "Save our Schoolkids” is part of a tradition of public education that has already saved lives.

"It's a credit to the community as a whole that there aren't more accidents at all our beaches, pools, waterholes and dams,” he said.

"That says a lot about parents and the preparation they give the kids.

"The Queensland Ambulance Service does promote safety and we have had a presence at some occasions organised by Deep Blue Aquatics at Southside, including co-owner and instructor Liz Manthey.

Gympie ambulance station officer in charge Wayne Sachs .

"We encourage the promotion of swimming skills and life saving skills.

Mr Sachs said Gympie region seemed to be ahead of some other Queensland regions in swimming education.

"It's always pleasing to know we don't have to attend so many of those kind of jobs.

"A lot goes back to education and as an ambulance service we support education of parents to look out for their children with supervision, pool fencing and CPR training.

"Education is important for all ages, including young kids and toddlers.

"It's important for people to know what to do if someone needs CPR, whether because of drowning or natural causes.

"In the Gympie area it is a rare event to attend a drowning or near drowning, but I don't know how many close calls there've been.”