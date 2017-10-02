22°
Top accolades for Gympie educator

WINNERS: The Gympie Chamber of Commerce Educator of the Year winner was James Nash State School. Representing the school was Julie Sandy, pictured here with Simon Hislop from TAFE Queensland, sponsor for this award. Tom Daunt
by Donna Jones

WINNING the Educator of the Year award in the Gympie Chamber of Commerce awards is just the latest accolade for James Nash State High School.

Last year, the school, which has the highest enrolment of any secondary school in the region, won numerous state awards including the State Excellence Awards and the Peter Doherty Science Awards.

These facts, coupled with the school's consistency in setting high standards, went a long way to impressing the judges.

"James Nash is committed to providing high quality educational opportunities for students in the Gympie community,” the judges

said.

"They strive to develop programs that prepare students for 21st century learning.

"This school has a focus on excellence and has an extremely positive and productive focus on helping students achieve their full potential.”

EDUCATOR OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

  • Cooloola Christian College
  • James Nash State High School
  • Kerri Eaton Singing Studio
  • Natasha Maree Training Stables

