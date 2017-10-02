Top accolades for Gympie educator

WINNING the Educator of the Year award in the Gympie Chamber of Commerce awards is just the latest accolade for James Nash State High School.
Last year, the school, which has the highest enrolment of any secondary school in the region, won numerous state awards including the State Excellence Awards and the Peter Doherty Science Awards.
These facts, coupled with the school's consistency in setting high standards, went a long way to impressing the judges.
"James Nash is committed to providing high quality educational opportunities for students in the Gympie community,” the judges
said.
"They strive to develop programs that prepare students for 21st century learning.
"This school has a focus on excellence and has an extremely positive and productive focus on helping students achieve their full potential.”
EDUCATOR OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
- Cooloola Christian College
- James Nash State High School
- Kerri Eaton Singing Studio
- Natasha Maree Training Stables
Read more about winners of the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Awards HERE.