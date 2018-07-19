TOP 8: What Gympie wants at old Brodies site

THE hungry people of Gympie have spoken, and despite a sizeable dose of nostalgia for the return of Brodies Mealmakers, many are also looking for a new Gympie food outlet to sink their teeth into.

The news this week of the former Brodies Mealmakers store hitting the commercial rental market after sitting vacant for almost three years has sparked the community's interest in the development of the prime space on the corner of the Bruce Highway and Channon St.

Brodies Mealmakers in better times. Patrick Woods

The Gympie Times was overwhelmed with responses on Facebook when readers were asked what they would like to see fill the former restaurant space.

Out of the more than 200 people that voiced their opinion, 20 per cent wanted the return of the beloved Brodies, with Jason Rozynski suggesting the franchise, that still exists in 10 locations throughout Ipswich and greater Brisbane, should be notified of the resurgence of popularity.

MEMORIES: Brodies Mealmakers menu. Patrick Woods

The Gympie Times has contacted Brodies and is awaiting comment about the possibility of it returning to the town where it was started by Mark Brodie in 1987 and where it thrived for years until 2015 when it no longer ran at a profit.

Of those that accepted their beloved childhood chicken shop was unlikely to be resurrected, they had their sites on other popular food chains.

MEXICAN: A burrito from Guzman y Gomez Facebook/Guzman y Gomez

GT Facebook feedback from 170 people:

Brodies: 20%

Sizzler: 10%

Mexican: 10%

K-Mart: 10%

Grill'd: 5%

Nando's: 4%

Hog's Breath: 4%

Zarraffa's Coffee: 3%

Other (including Oporto, Krispy Kreme, 7-11, Sumo Salad): 34%

Sizzler. Mike Knott BUN090117SIZZLER1

The all-you-can eat Sizzler giant, of which the closest is at Maroochydore, topped the list with 10 per cent of the vote, although some readers were quick to comment that the troubled chain was not the best bet for a long future in Gympie.

Mexican cuisine equalled in popularity to Sizzler, with a cry-out for general "drive-thru Mexican food” or the tastes of popular Mexican restaurant Guzman y Gomez.

Health conscious burger joint Grill'd was the choice for 5 per cent of the readers, while spicy chicken specialists Nando's restaurant and Hog's Breath Cafe were next on the list.

Nando's Nando's

And if it is coffee that floats this town's boat, Zarraffa's Coffee is the cafe of choice according to 3 per cent of people who commented.

With 201sqm of internal floor space, a 46sqm outdoor eatery, drive-thru, children's playground and 32 parking spaces, other suggestions included sharing the generous space:

"They could take down the drive-thru. Make changes to the building and do potentially three small cafe style take-out restaurants and a joint seating area for the three to share,” Anne-Marie Makin said.

Grill'd burger and chips. Contributed

"They could split it and do half as a Grill'd or a dine in multifood/cultural restaurant.

"(Or a) Zarraffa's Coffee drive-thru alongside a restaurant.” Other suggestions that made the list were Oporto, Krispy Kreme, 7-11, Sumo Salad, a new pub and the evergreen request for a K-Mart in Gympie.

The Gympie Times has sought comment from several food chains about the possibility of a move to Gympie.