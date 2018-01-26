Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Top 8: Generous Gympie shoppers show Australia how it's done

Woolworths store manager Jeremy O'Mara stepped in to help a family in need last week. Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times.
Woolworths store manager Jeremy O'Mara stepped in to help a family in need last week. Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times. Patrick Woods
by Letter to the editor from Gympie Woolworths store manager Jeremy O'Mara

Letter to the Editor from Gympie Woolworth Store Manager

ON BEHALF of Woolworths, we would like to say thank you to the local Gympie community who generously supported the Woolworths OzHarvest Christmas Appeal.

Your support has helped us not only reach our national goal of raising over $1 million, but through the Woolworths Gympie store, the local community was our eighth top fundraiser across the nation.

Nationally, the funds raised during the Appeal have helped provide more than two million meals to Australians in need. With the generosity of local residents, the Woolworths Gympie store helped to raise a total of 9374 meals.

Woolworths store manager Jeremy O'Mara stepped in to help a family in need last week. Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times.
Woolworths store manager Jeremy O'Mara stepped in to help a family in need last week. Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times. Patrick Woods

The Woolworths OzHarvest Christmas Appeal, which kicked off in November, ran across Woolworths stores nationally for six weeks and encouraged Australians to drop into their local Woolworths store and purchase a 50 cent meal token.

Thank you once again for your generosity over the Christmas period.

Woolworths' aim of supporting the growing need for hunger relief and helping feed millions of Australians in need would not have been possible without your support.

Thank you,

Jeremy O'Mara,

Woolworths Gympie Store Manager

Topics:  community spirit gympie spirit gympie supermarkets ozharvest supermarkets woolworths supermarket

Gympie Times
Sad news at death of popular former Gympie GP

Sad news at death of popular former Gympie GP

Dr Nimmo passed away peacefully at his Noosa Heads home on Tuesday, January 23, at the age of 90 years.

Mike Tyson advert is a sucker punch for violence survivors

An advertisement starring convicted rapist and self-confessed domestic violence perpetrator Mike Tyson is airing during the Australian Open.

Should a Mike Tyson advert be aired during the Australian Open?

From Thailand to Gympie, this new Aussie couldn't be happier

NEW HOME: Arphasini Raine has not let a big cultural change stop her from calling Australia home.

Big culture change no problem for new Aussie Arphasini.

Residents fume after crash: 'Does someone have to die?'

"DISASTER": Neerdie Road is a disaster waiting to happen, according to residents, who were proved terrifyingly right overnight by this single vehicle crash, in which a Honda sedan was all but torn apart. Glenwood Progress Association president Maureen Moon wondered what was around the corner as she surveyed the damage this morning.

Crash proves their road is a "disaster area”

Local Partners