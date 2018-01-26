Top 8: Generous Gympie shoppers show Australia how it's done

Woolworths store manager Jeremy O'Mara stepped in to help a family in need last week. Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times.

Letter to the Editor from Gympie Woolworth Store Manager

ON BEHALF of Woolworths, we would like to say thank you to the local Gympie community who generously supported the Woolworths OzHarvest Christmas Appeal.

Your support has helped us not only reach our national goal of raising over $1 million, but through the Woolworths Gympie store, the local community was our eighth top fundraiser across the nation.

Nationally, the funds raised during the Appeal have helped provide more than two million meals to Australians in need. With the generosity of local residents, the Woolworths Gympie store helped to raise a total of 9374 meals.

The Woolworths OzHarvest Christmas Appeal, which kicked off in November, ran across Woolworths stores nationally for six weeks and encouraged Australians to drop into their local Woolworths store and purchase a 50 cent meal token.

Thank you once again for your generosity over the Christmas period.

Woolworths' aim of supporting the growing need for hunger relief and helping feed millions of Australians in need would not have been possible without your support.

Thank you,

Jeremy O'Mara,

Woolworths Gympie Store Manager