TOP 8: Best youth lifesavers to watch at Aussies

Eliza Parish, Kobi Holden and Jett Milford-Ferguson are among the top youth lifesavers to watch this week at the Aussies.

An extremely talented cohort of junior lifesavers from across the country will hit surf and sand with national glory in their sights when the Aussies get under way on the Coast

The Australian Surf Life Saving Championships kicks off on the Sunshine Coast on Friday, with almost 6000 competitors going head to head across three beaches and nine action packed days of competition.

First in action are the country's juniors, with the Youth Surf Life Saving Championships running across Friday and Saturday.

There'll be plenty of rising stars on show, with Alexandra Headland lifesaver Eliza Parish among the best. See below for more Queensland stars to watch.

Surf Life Saving Queensland sport manager Stuart Hogben said Parish performed well at the state championships and would be set to benefit from a home beach advantage this week.

He said she had quality teammates and coaches to guide her too.

"Jack Hansen is probably one of the better coaches that we've seen coming through the state," Hogben said.

"We've seen that with Tayla halliday and some of the other older girls (at Alex Surf Club) in the squad she is training with so she'll be right in the mix this weekend."

In the water at Maroochydore, individual events will be held on Friday with team events on Saturday.

Meanwhile, on the sand at Mooloolaba, beach sprints will be held on Friday with flags on Saturday.

Here's some of Queensland's best youth lifesavers to watch out for across the two days based on their efforts at the state championships.

Kobi Holden.

Kobi Holden (Elliott Heads)

U14 board and ironman champion at states. Kobi was also part of the Queensland Country Team and selected as part of the Queensland State Team.

Kane Martin and Taj Andrews

Taj Andrews (Tannum Sands)

U15 board champion and third in the ironman at states. He was also second in board rescue with Kane Martin.

Alexandra Headland lifesaver Eliza Parish

Eliza Parish (Alexandra Headland)

U14 female board champion and fourth in the swim. Eliza was also the U14 female board rescue champion with Ava Halliday (who is the younger sister of Tayla Halliday, a Nutri Grain Ironwoman)

Ryley Harland. Picture: Jerad Williams

Ryley Harland (Northcliffe)

U15 ironman champion and U15 surf race champion

Surfers Paradise representative Jett Milford-Ferguson will be competing in the beach flags event at the Australian Surf Life Saving Championships. Photo: Supplied.

Jett Milford-Ferguson (Surfers Paradise)

U15 male flags champion who is coached by Simon Harris, a 10 times Australian flags champion.

Brittany Ingr (Currumbin)

U15 female sprint and flags state champion

Jasmine Rayward (North Burleigh)

U15 ironwoman state champion and second in the surf race

Lily Alford (Tweed Heads & Coolangatta)

Won four gold medals at states, U14 female sprint and flags and U14, U15 beach relay