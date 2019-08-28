Top 50 most improved schools revealed

QUEENSLAND schools from all corners of the state have posted significantly improved NAPLAN scores across a broad range of subjects, this year's results have revealed.

A Courier-Mail analysis tracking student scores between NAPLAN tests found St Teresa's College in Abergowrie, located in the state's north, recorded the highest improvement for high school students.

Noosa Pengari Steiner School, St Saviour's College in Toowoomba, Whitsunday Christian College and Blackheath and Thornburgh College in Charters Towers rounded out the Top 5.

For primary school students, Aurukun State School emerged as the top improver, followed by Lowood State School, Esk State School and Seville Road State School.

Schools in Roma, Kallangur, Bundaberg, Mackay and Wacol also recorded strong improvements.

St Teresa's College Assistant Principal (teaching and learning) Lee Shannon told The Courier-Mail the school was "very proud" of the students' achievements, and the improvements they had recorded.

"This is testament to our whole school approach to student learning and wellbeing," Ms Shannon said.

"Students are encouraged to work to the best of their abilities in safe and supportive classrooms."

Ms Shannon said the school credited a number of factors with regards to the school's improvement, including an increased focused on identifying student needs, designing specific learning programs and introducing an emerging leaders mentoring program between students and staff.

She said the school would also continue to focus on improving its overall literacy and numeracy levels, with Year 7 and 8 students timetabled extra lessons in those key areas to "work towards closing the gap".

"The unpacking of data is a focus through the learning enrichment team and is used to inform teaching practices, and design effective and appropriate teaching and learning programs," she said.