New RACQ data has revealed which Gympie suburbs are the worst for flat tyres. RACQ
TOP 5: Where you're most likely to get a flat tyre in Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
by
25th Oct 2018 10:44 AM
NEW RACQ data has revealed the top five most likely locations for Gympie motorists to be on the receiving end of a flat tyre around the region.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Gympie itself polled the overwhelming majority of RACQ callouts between January 1 and June 30 this year with 78.

Southside followed with 17, with Kybong (14), Monkland (11) and Chatsworth (10) rounding out the top five local spots receiving Roadside Assistance patrols in the first half of 2018.

RACQ spokesperson Kirsty Clinton said there were potential dangers behind getting flat tyres on top of the inconvenience.

"Getting a flat tyre can be dangerous if you're stopped on a busy road,” Ms Clinton said.

"While we'll be there to come to your rescue when you need us, it's always better to try to prevent the issue from occurring in the first place.”

Ms Clinton said incorrect tyre pressure, pot holes and debris were some of the main causes of flat tyres.

"Drivers should regularly check their tyres, condition and pressure, that way they'll have the best chance to avoid getting a flat,” she said.

"Look out for signs of wear and tear or damage to your tyres, foreign objects such as screws or nails in the tread, any regular drops in tyre pressure or unusual vibrations in your car. If any of these occur then you should see a tyre dealer as soon as possible.”

To the south, RACQ Roadside Assistance patrols attended 1,858 flat tyre cases on the Sunshine Coast, and Buderim came out on top with 178.

Maroochydore (153) and Nambour (76) completed the podium, while Noosaville (68) and Mooloolaba (62) completed the list.

If you get a flat tyre call RACQ for Roadside Assistance on 13 11 11.

GYMPIE TOP 5 - FLAT TYRE HOTSPOTS

Gympie - 78

Southside - 17

Kybong - 14

Monkland - 11

Chatsworth - 10

Gympie Times

