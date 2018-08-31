Top 5 player to watch in the u12s grand final

BATTLE READY: Tate Verrills, Jack Lynch, Hayden Cook, Rylee Gralike and Zavier Burness will be preparing the under-12s side to charge through the Noosa defence in the grand final.

Rugby League: Our under-12s Devils side will be hunting premiership glory as they take to the field against the big Noosa forwards.

Coach Jon Baker has been impressed by his side and, win or lose, he will be proud of his boys.

"We will have to move the ball around so they tire out before us,” he said.

As our boys plan for the tough battle ahead, here are the five keys players that will hopefully lead their team to victory.

1. Tate Verrills

Verrills is the key to everything.

"He starts at first receiver and directs all the players with where they need to go,” Baker said.

"He more or less sorts the whole team out.”

Tate Verrills - first receiver. Bec Singh

After an unbelievable season this year, he will have the troops lined up and ready to go.

"Verrills has done the best job of organising everyone,” Baker said.

"He has got it down to a tee.”

2. Jack Lynch

Combining with Verrills, Lynch is the second man to him, sorting out the back line.

With a rocket for an arm, his passes out to his wingers will catch the Noosa defence off guard.

Jack Lynch - five-eighth. Bec Singh

"He gets them all going and gets that ball out to the wingers and that is where we are going to win the game on the weekend,” Baker said.

"We trained with the under-15s on Tuesday night and they couldn't believe the passes he could throw.”

3. Hayden Cook

The key defender to stop the Noosa attack.

"He doesn't let man tackles through,” Baker said.

Hayden Cook - second row. Bec Singh

"When he has got the ball in the hands, he knows where to direct it. All season he has been exactly where he needs to be, he has been on top of it all.”

4. Rylee Gralike

The typical dummy half has his troops under control and muscles up in defence.

"He directs the ball to which way it's going besides Tate and a big game in defence,” Baker said.

"Rylee makes a lot of tackles in each game.”

Rylee Gralike - dummy half. Bec Singh

Despite being slow to start, Gralike has sure found his feet.

"He started off slowly but the last couple of months his confidence has gone through the roof and is on fire,” Baker said.

"He just keeps going in leaps and bounds.”

5. Zavier Burness

He's the utility and, as the name suggests, he gets in there and does just about everything.

"He picks up the scraps,” Baker said.

"Zavier defends hard and runs hard. He just does everything as it needs to be right down the line.”

Zavier Burness - second row/ dummy half. Bec Singh

It is hard to believe this is Burness's first season.

"For a new player, he has nailed it to a tee,” Baker said.

"He is spectacular to watch, you'd never know this was his first season.”

Devils v Noosa kick-off tomorrow at 9am at Noosa Junior Rugby League grounds, Cooroy.