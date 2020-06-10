TOP 10: Quirkiest homes on the Southern Downs

A WELL-ROUNDED HOME: This North Branch home is one of many weird and wacky on offer across the Southern Downs.

WHEN it comes to housing, the Southern Downs likes to do things a little bit differently.

Residents draw on the rich history and stunning landscape as inspiration, turning heritage buildings into homes and cliff-faces into death-defying backyard activities.

For those seeking a home that doubles as a conversation-starter, here are the top 10 weirdest and wackiest homes in Warwick and surrounds.

THE UFO

It might not fly, but this home's circular shape will certainly make a discerning buyer look twice. The purpose-built concrete tank house was designed by Riddel Architecture and completed by the current owners in 1995.

It boasts natural insulation and amazing views, nestled on the top of a hill in the private area of a multiple-occupancy property.

Location: North Branch

Cost: $355,000

For more information, click here.

BARBIE'S PINK PALACE

The key prerequisite to renting this three bedroom apartment on Palmerin St is an intense love of the colour pink. From the walls, to the doors, to the bathtub, everything is painted in a soft blush.

Together with the chandeliers, loud carpets, and cheap price it's the perfect abode for the girliest of girls seeking easy walking to town.

Location: Warwick

Price: $185/week

For more information, click here.

A SLICE OF HISTORY

For those who reflect on their formative years fondly, this converted school offers a taste of old-school nostalgia. This timber cottage was originally the Leyburn Primary School, built in 1862, but now boasts three bedrooms, a bar, and its very own dam.

Set on a lush 1,897m2 allotment, this property is amid a whisper quiet street and has peaceful outlook onto a leafy, private backyard.

Location: Leyburn

Price: $220,000

For more information, click here.

THE FINAL STOP

Train enthusiasts look no further: Your dream home awaits. These two carriages have been converted into a one bedroom home, with one section containing the sleeping quarters while the other offers a kitchen and lounge.

Unique fittings will pique the interest of ardent train buffs as the carriage are still on the wheels and train tracks with the couplings and fittings still in place.

Location: Elbow Valley

Cost: $395,000

For more information, click here.

ROOM WITH A PEW

This beautiful space was once the St Aidans Anglican Church and many of its original features remain, including stained glass windows and expansive wooden ceilings. For those unafraid of sleeping under the watchful eye of God, the one bedroom home offers a quiet escape in the leafy town of Tannymorel.

The quirky charm would lend itself to a dream holiday getaway, enabling its owners to capitalise on the recent upswing in domestic tourism.

Location: Tannymorel

Price: $199,000

For more information, click here.

BIRD'S EYE VIEW

This home sits high above the clouds at 1020 metres above sea level, on Mount Colliery. The views are spectacular, but they're not the only benefit of such a unique location. From the backyard, all it takes is the right equipment, a little bit of luck and a lot of courage to quite literally fly with the birds.

The three bedroom property offers a several "launch points" for hang-gliders and paragliders to journey down the valley in style.

Location: Mt Colliery

Price: $1.1M

For more information, click here.

LONG JOURNEY HOME

Cobb & Co has become an established part of Australian folklore commemorated in art, literature and on screen. Now, for one lucky homeowner, it could become part of their own personal history, too. The last Australian Cobb & Co stagecoach ran in Queensland in August 1924, and one of its few remaining depots was lovingly resorted into warehouse-style accommodation.

The five bedroom property at Yelarborn features rustic ironbark timber, a short walking distance from the post office and the local pub.

Location: Yelarbon

Cost: $372,000

For more information, click here.

THE GLASSMAKER'S ESTATE

This one-of-a-kind property offers two creatively designed residences and a round house for entertaining, each with 180 degree views from Wildash to the Great Dividing Range.

The home, built 35 years ago, is entirely self-sufficient, allowing its owners to go decades without paying for a power bill.

Location: Wildash

Price: Offers over $550,000

For more information, click here.

HOME AMONG THE GUM TREES

A log cabin with a modern twist is nestled deep within the bush near Pratten. Featuring modern amenities and stylish iron bark woodwork, this one bedroom home offers an escape from the demands of working life.

The eco-friendly hideaway features a master bedroom, study and space for a home office or art studio. If the serenity is too lovely to leave, the surrounding forest would support selective logging for timber milling for an additional income.

Location: Pratten

Cost: $275,000

For more information, click here.

NO PUB? NO PROBLEM.

For the men who have dreamt of a pub on their doorstep, this Murrays Bridge home can do one better. The converted shed offers a perfect retreat after a hard day's work, complete with barstools, swinging lounges and wood fireplace.

The large family residence is surrounded by established lawns and gardens and features 5 bedrooms, 2 good sized bathrooms, modern country kitchen, separate dining area, formal lounge, wraparound sunroom as well as a large undercover outdoor entertaining area.

Location: Murrays Bridge

Price: $760,000

For more information, click here.