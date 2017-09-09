Top 10 events for September

1: The Gympie Times Ladies' Race Day
WE'D be remiss not to include our very own race day in this list. One of the biggest days on the local racing calendar, The Gympie Times Ladies' Race Day isn't to be missed on September 23.
With the winter chill well and truly behind us, there'll be fashion, food and plenty of fun.
And that's off the track, proving there really is something for everyone at the Gympie Showgrounds.
Keeping with tradition, the theme for the day is black and white.
It all kicks off from 11am, with racing, music and food and drink available well into the evening.
2: Mitchell Creek Rock and Blues Fest
When: September 15-18
Where: Mitchell Creek
It's going to be massive, Gympie. With over 150 amazing Australian rock and blues acts taking the stage performing across three days, you certainly won't be lacking in variety come September 15-18.
3: Tin Can Bay Seafood Festival
When: September 23
Where: Tin Can Bay Esplanade
A picturesque location on the Tin Can Bay Esplanade with all the fresh seafood you can poke a fork at? Sign us up.
More than an opportunity to dig in to some world class tucker, there'll be entertainment a-plenty.
4: The Noosa Country Show
When: September 15-16
Where: Pomona Showgrounds
From agriculture, to hobbies to live music, the Noosa Country Show has well and truly gone all out in 2017.
Hobbies of all shapes and sizes have been accounted for including photography, art and classic cars.
Adult day passes are $15, with children $10.
Family passes are also available for $35.
5: Kenilworth Show and Rodeo
When: September 23
Where: Kenilworth Hall Continuing the proud Mary Valley tradition of country shows, the Kenilworth Show and Rodeo is a fantastic way to celebrate the history and culture of the region.
Tickets for adults are $15, while children aged 5-15 are $5.
6: Kia Ora Community Trail Ride
When: September 16-17
Where: Anderleigh Rd,
Kia Ora
A major fundraising initiative for the Kia Ora School P&C, the trail ride is a family-friendly event for riders of all skill levels and ages.
For more information and prices, head to the trail ride's Facebook page.
7: Car Show and Swap Meet
When: Today
Where: Gympie Showgrounds
Featuring classic cars from a huge range of variety and styles, it's sure to appease the car lover at your place.
Kicks off at the Showgrounds today from 6am.
8: National Reading Hour
When: September 14
Where: Gympie Centro Featuring a free gift for the first 50 children to show up, this is a great way to get your little one into reading in a big way.
9: Pizza and Movie Night
When: September 28
Where: Gympie Sovereign Cinema
With funds going toward the Relay for Life, head to the Gympie Sovereign Cinema for a movie and some pizza.
Tickets $15, information can be found on the Gympie Relay for Life Facebook page.
10: Perfectly Piped
When: September 23
Where: Gympie Civic Centre
One for the MasterChef in your life. A three-hour class where you'll learn how to create incredibly-styled cupcakes.