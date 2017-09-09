Top 10 events for September

1: The Gympie Times Ladies' Race Day

WE'D be remiss not to include our very own race day in this list. One of the biggest days on the local racing calendar, The Gympie Times Ladies' Race Day isn't to be missed on September 23.

With the winter chill well and truly behind us, there'll be fashion, food and plenty of fun.

And that's off the track, proving there really is something for everyone at the Gympie Showgrounds.

Keeping with tradition, the theme for the day is black and white.

It all kicks off from 11am, with racing, music and food and drink available well into the evening.

2: Mitchell Creek Rock and Blues Fest

When: September 15-18

Where: Mitchell Creek

It's going to be massive, Gympie. With over 150 amazing Australian rock and blues acts taking the stage performing across three days, you certainly won't be lacking in variety come September 15-18.

3: Tin Can Bay Seafood Festival

When: September 23

Where: Tin Can Bay Esplanade

A picturesque location on the Tin Can Bay Esplanade with all the fresh seafood you can poke a fork at? Sign us up.

More than an opportunity to dig in to some world class tucker, there'll be entertainment a-plenty.

4: The Noosa Country Show

When: September 15-16

Where: Pomona Showgrounds

From agriculture, to hobbies to live music, the Noosa Country Show has well and truly gone all out in 2017.

Hobbies of all shapes and sizes have been accounted for including photography, art and classic cars.

Adult day passes are $15, with children $10.

Family passes are also available for $35.

5: Kenilworth Show and Rodeo

When: September 23

Where: Kenilworth Hall Continuing the proud Mary Valley tradition of country shows, the Kenilworth Show and Rodeo is a fantastic way to celebrate the history and culture of the region.

Tickets for adults are $15, while children aged 5-15 are $5.

6: Kia Ora Community Trail Ride

When: September 16-17

Where: Anderleigh Rd,

Kia Ora

A major fundraising initiative for the Kia Ora School P&C, the trail ride is a family-friendly event for riders of all skill levels and ages.

For more information and prices, head to the trail ride's Facebook page.

7: Car Show and Swap Meet

When: Today

Where: Gympie Showgrounds

Featuring classic cars from a huge range of variety and styles, it's sure to appease the car lover at your place.

Kicks off at the Showgrounds today from 6am.

8: National Reading Hour

When: September 14

Where: Gympie Centro Featuring a free gift for the first 50 children to show up, this is a great way to get your little one into reading in a big way.

9: Pizza and Movie Night

When: September 28

Where: Gympie Sovereign Cinema

With funds going toward the Relay for Life, head to the Gympie Sovereign Cinema for a movie and some pizza.

Tickets $15, information can be found on the Gympie Relay for Life Facebook page.

10: Perfectly Piped

When: September 23

Where: Gympie Civic Centre

One for the MasterChef in your life. A three-hour class where you'll learn how to create incredibly-styled cupcakes.