Toowoomba workers rally to help colleague save her sight

THE workmates of a dedicated wildlife and animal volunteer have launched a campaign to raise funds so she can afford the regular injections required to save her from blindness.

Aaron Walton and Timothy Jarick, who work with Kath Goodenough at Tradelink Plumbing Supplies in Toowoomba, started a GoFundMe campaign this week to help her pay for monthly steroid injections into her eye.

Ms Goodenough, who in her spare time helps out with the RSPCA and Animal Ambulance, suffers from blood vessels bursting behind her eye due to her diabetes.

Mr Walton said steroid injections were the only thing preventing eventual blindness, and cost $800 every time.

"When her stress levels (are affected), it makes her eyes bleed on the inside," he said.

"She needs steroid injections and they're about $800 every month.

"She went to the doctors, and they said she'd need one every month for the rest of her life.

"Last Thursday, she had it happen and she went nearly blind in her right eye, so they are pretty severe."

Since launching on Wednesday, the campaign has already raised more than $1200 out of a $5000 goal.

Mr Walton said Ms Goodenough deserved some support thanks to her volunteering work and kindness to her family and co-workers.

"She's dedicated her life to wildlife and she's done great work for Tradelink Plumbing Supplies," he said.

"We're a close family here, especially at our staff. Family comes first for us.

"Kath pretty much goes ahead and does everything for everyone and asks for nothing in return, so we just wanted to help her out."

To donate to the campaign, head to the website.