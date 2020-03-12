Qld woman becomes millionaire overnight

A Toowoomba woman has become a millionaire overnight after winning $1 million in the Gold Lotto.

A TOOWOOMBA woman was so overwhelmed after discovering she won $1 million in last night's Wednesday Gold Lotto draw that she locked herself out of the house this morning.

The Darling Downs player held the only division one winning entry nationally in Monday and Wednesday Gold Lotto draw 3955 on Wednesday March 11.

This morning, an official from the Lott spoke to the woman just after she had checked her ticket and got the surprise of a lifetime.

"Thank you so much," she laughed.

"I just checked my online entry then and I couldn't believe it. I logged in and out of my account so many times and the prize amount didn't change!

"I'm in such a whirlwind that I've actually locked myself out of the house.

"I'm just sitting on the front porch completely gobsmacked.

"I am still going to go to work. People rely on me and I don't want to let anyone down by taking the day off.

"I definitely might struggle to concentrate though.

"This is just amazing!"

When asked how she planned to enjoy her million-dollar win, the loving woman said there would be no nicer feeling than sharing it with her family.

"I will give some to my family," she said.

"I might take some time off soon and go on a holiday somewhere in Australia.

"The rest I will put in the bank and decide what to do with it later.

"I definitely will go out for a nice dinner tonight to celebrate with my husband."

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased her winning 36-game QuickPick entry online at thelott.com.

The winning numbers in Monday and Wednesday Gold Lotto draw 3955 on Wednesday were 18, 45, 2, 5, 42 and 32 while the supplementary numbers were 17 and 13.